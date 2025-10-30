GAF vows tough sanctions against soldier’s assault on civilians at Burma Camp

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has vowed to ensure full accountability in the case involving Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Mensah Williams of the Ghana Air Force, who was captured in a viral video brutally assaulting two civilians inside a pharmacy at Burma Camp.

In a statement issued by the Department of Public Relations and signed by Acting Director, Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, the GAF confirmed that the soldier was arrested at dawn on Thursday, October 30, 2025, by the Ghana Military Police.

“The Armed Forces assures the general public that it will not condone any acts of assault on civilians and will not shield any soldier engaged in such,” the statement emphasised.

WO1 Williams, who serves in the Office of the Chief of Staff at the Air Force Base, was filmed attacking a pharmacist and a female customer at the facility on Wednesday, October 29. The disturbing footage, which circulated widely on social media, provoked public outrage, with many condemning the assault as an abuse of power and a serious dent on the image of the military.

According to the GAF, both victims have received medical attention and are cooperating with ongoing investigations. Preliminary reports suggest that the female victim is the daughter of a senior military officer.

The GAF reiterated its commitment to upholding discipline and professionalism within the ranks, stressing that any soldier found culpable will face appropriate sanctions without fear or favour.

Investigations by the Ghana Military Police, in collaboration with the Cantonments Police, are currently underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.