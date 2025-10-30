Minority NPP demands action against Birim Central MCE over alleged galamsey extortion 

Minority Caucus in Parliament has called for action against Mr Solomon Kusi Brako, MCE for Birim Central, over allegations of extorting money from illegal miners, which they argue legitimises illegal mining.

Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip and NPP Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, addressing the media on behalf of the Caucus, on Wednesday, stated that the practice effectively legitimised illegal mining (galamsey), thereby undermining national efforts to combat environmental degradation and illegal resource exploitation.

The Caucus questioned the MCE’s authority to impose fines on individuals, noting that the Local Government Act, 2016, (Act 936) mandates the courts to impose fines on persons who breach the law.

The Caucus claimed that Mr Brako demanded payments of up to GHC 15,000 from illegal miners to release their seized excavators.

Meanwhile, Mr Brako in a media interview, denied the accusations, stating that fines were lawfully imposed and paid into the Assembly's coffers.

This controversy highlights the tension between local enforcement and national anti-galamsey campaigns to clamp down on the menace.

GNA