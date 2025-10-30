'Ghanaians are watching' — Speaker Bagbin threatens to drag Absentee MPs to Privileges Committee

Alban S. K. Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, has issued a stern warning to Members of Parliament (MPs) over what he described as a worrying rise in absenteeism and a growing disregard for plenary sessions, cautioning that persistent offenders risk losing their seats.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, a visibly frustrated Speaker Bagbin rebuked MPs for neglecting their primary legislative responsibilities despite repeated reminders and adjustments to the parliamentary timetable meant to support their other official duties.

“I’m deeply disappointed in how members treat plenary sessions. I have the records of attendance for the first and second meetings. I decided not to publish them, but that was a mistake. I should have brought them out and referred members to the Privileges Committee,” he stated firmly.

He explained that Parliament’s decision to hold sittings at 2 p.m. was intended to give MPs time in the mornings to attend committee meetings, prepare reports, and interact with ministries and constituents. However, he lamented that even with this flexibility, attendance in the chamber had not improved.

“Two o’clock sittings were designed for your convenience, but many members still fail to show up. That is unacceptable,” the Speaker stressed.

Mr. Bagbin directed the clerks-at-table to maintain strict attendance records for the current meeting and warned that the Standing Orders of Parliament would be applied without hesitation.

“We will enforce the rules. Members who continually absent themselves will be deemed to have vacated their seats,” he declared.

The Speaker expressed concern that chronic absenteeism erodes public confidence in Parliament, emphasizing that Ghanaians expect their representatives to actively participate in national debates and be seen performing their duties.

“Ghanaians are watching. When you are absent, they see empty seats. They don’t care about excuses that you are working elsewhere. Your first duty is to this House,” he cautioned.

Comparing the current Parliament to the previous one, which was evenly split between the two main parties, Mr. Bagbin said the public had been patient with the challenges of the Eighth Parliament but would not tolerate complacency this time.

“Ghanaians tolerated us then, but now they expect better. This is my final warning,” the Speaker declared.