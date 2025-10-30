ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Here are the top absentee MPs in Parliament

  Thu, 30 Oct 2025
Headlines Here are the top absentee MPs in Parliament
THU, 30 OCT 2025

A new attendance report from Parliament has exposed a worrying trend of absenteeism among Members of Parliament (MPs), revealing those who missed the most sittings during the House’s first session of 2025.

Covering 43 sittings held between January and March 2025, the report names Felix Akwetey Nii Okle, MP for Bortianor-Ngleshi Amanfro, as the most absent legislator, having missed 23 sittings within the three-month period.

He was closely followed by Joseph Frempong, MP for Nkawkaw, who missed 22 sittings, and Ernest Yaw Anim, MP for Kumawu, who was absent on 21 occasions.

Other MPs with notably high absentee rates include Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.), MP for Jaman South, who missed 19 sittings; Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam and Minister for Finance, who was absent 17 times; and Blay Nyameke Armah, MP for Sekondi, who missed 16 sittings.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu and Minister for Foreign Affairs, recorded 15 absences, while Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie (Effiduase-Asokore), Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah (Takoradi), and Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng (Obuasi West) each missed 14 sittings.

Several others, including Sam Nartey George (Ningo-Prampram), Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo (Wa Central) — who also serves as Minister for Employment — and Francis-Xavier Sosu (Madina), were each absent 13 times.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, has since ordered parliamentary clerks to intensify attendance tracking and submit weekly reports on member participation. He reiterated his earlier warning that chronic absenteeism will not be tolerated and may lead to sanctions, including loss of seat, in accordance with the Standing Orders of Parliament.

Mr. Bagbin emphasized that MPs owe it to Ghanaians to show commitment to their legislative duties, noting that persistent absenteeism undermines parliamentary work and weakens public trust in the institution.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Abandoned Kunchogu-Kaweru bridge project cuts several communities off from essential services Abandoned Kunchogu-Kaweru bridge project cuts several communities off from essen...

16 minutes ago

Dormaa: Illegal chainsaw operators murder two timber guards, burnt Toyota pickup at Mpamso forest Dormaa: Illegal chainsaw operators murder two timber guards, burnt Toyota pickup...

16 minutes ago

DCOP Arthur Osei Akoto, the new Ashanti Regional Police Commander IGP appoints new Ashanti Regional Police Commander

16 minutes ago

Some rescuers at the White Volta River in Daboya Paddler dies after canoe capsizes on White Volta River in Daboya

16 minutes ago

Caregiver arrested for allegedly burning girl’s genitals for wetting bed Caregiver arrested for allegedly burning girl’s genitals for wetting bed

2 hours ago

Mr Solomon Kusi Brako, MCE for Birim Central Minority NPP demands action against Birim Central MCE over alleged galamsey exto...

2 hours ago

Here are the top absentee MPs in Parliament Here are the top absentee MPs in Parliament

2 hours ago

Nurses, midwives warned against wearing uniform to create social media content Nurses, midwives warned against wearing uniform to create social media content  

2 hours ago

Alban S. K. Bagbin 'Ghanaians are watching' — Speaker Bagbin threatens to drag Absentee MPs to Priv...

3 hours ago

FDA explains urgent ban on locally made cooking pots due to lead contamination FDA explains urgent ban on locally made cooking pots due to lead contamination

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line