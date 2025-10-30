Here are the top absentee MPs in Parliament

A new attendance report from Parliament has exposed a worrying trend of absenteeism among Members of Parliament (MPs), revealing those who missed the most sittings during the House’s first session of 2025.

Covering 43 sittings held between January and March 2025, the report names Felix Akwetey Nii Okle, MP for Bortianor-Ngleshi Amanfro, as the most absent legislator, having missed 23 sittings within the three-month period.

He was closely followed by Joseph Frempong, MP for Nkawkaw, who missed 22 sittings, and Ernest Yaw Anim, MP for Kumawu, who was absent on 21 occasions.

Other MPs with notably high absentee rates include Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.), MP for Jaman South, who missed 19 sittings; Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam and Minister for Finance, who was absent 17 times; and Blay Nyameke Armah, MP for Sekondi, who missed 16 sittings.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu and Minister for Foreign Affairs, recorded 15 absences, while Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie (Effiduase-Asokore), Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah (Takoradi), and Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng (Obuasi West) each missed 14 sittings.

Several others, including Sam Nartey George (Ningo-Prampram), Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo (Wa Central) — who also serves as Minister for Employment — and Francis-Xavier Sosu (Madina), were each absent 13 times.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, has since ordered parliamentary clerks to intensify attendance tracking and submit weekly reports on member participation. He reiterated his earlier warning that chronic absenteeism will not be tolerated and may lead to sanctions, including loss of seat, in accordance with the Standing Orders of Parliament.

Mr. Bagbin emphasized that MPs owe it to Ghanaians to show commitment to their legislative duties, noting that persistent absenteeism undermines parliamentary work and weakens public trust in the institution.