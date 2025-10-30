ModernGhana logo
Soldier grabbed for assaulting woman and pharmacist at Burma Camp

  Thu, 30 Oct 2025
A soldier with the Ghana Air Force, identified as Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Mensah Williams, has been arrested by the Military Police for allegedly assaulting a young woman and a pharmacist at Burma Camp in Accra.

According to sources within the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the incident occurred earlier this week when WO1 Williams, reportedly attached to the Office of the Chief of Staff, physically attacked the victims inside a pharmacy within the camp.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the soldier angrily confronting the pharmacist before slapping him. The footage further captures the officer turning on a female customer and striking her multiple times after she attempted to film the altercation on her phone.

Eyewitnesses described the assault as completely unprovoked, leaving both victims traumatized.

Military Police officers swiftly intervened, arresting WO1 Williams on the spot. He has since been transferred to the Cantonments Police Station for further investigation and possible prosecution.

While the Ghana Armed Forces have yet to release an official statement, military sources indicate that internal disciplinary measures will be taken if the officer is found guilty of misconduct.

The violent incident has triggered outrage within the military community and among the general public, with many calling for decisive action to uphold the integrity and discipline of the Armed Forces.

