ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Widowhood Practices: Forcing Widows to Drink 'Corpse Water' Must Stop

Feature Article With Mrs Regina at an event in Owerri, Imo state and Mrs Nnennaya Donatus-Chukwu in Abakiliki
THU, 30 OCT 2025
With Mrs Regina at an event in Owerri, Imo state and Mrs Nnennaya Donatus-Chukwu in Abakiliki

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches urges state and traditional authorities to take measures against harmful widowhood practices. This appeal has become necessary following an incident in Imo state where relatives tried to force a widow, Mrs Chika Ndubisi, to go through a harmful ritual in Awo-Omamma, in Oru East Local Government Area. The Advocacy for Alleged Witches commends the Imo state government for promptly intervening and ensuring that this widow, accused of killing her husband through magic, did not drink the water used in washing the corpse.

Some days ago, a local advocate drew the attention of the AfAW to this unfortunate development. AfAW quickly notified the police, the Imo state chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, the National Human Rights Commission, and other civil society organizations. Today, we have it on authority that the state government successfully intervened and rescued the widow.

In some parts of southern Nigeria, women are subjected to harmful widowhood practices when their husbands pass away. They are often accused of being responsible for the death and forced to drink the water used in bathing the corpse to prove their innocence. This ritual leads to their death or health damage.

AfAW has recently intervened in similar cases. In Mbano, also in Imo state, AfAW is supporting a widow, Regina, who was subjected to a similar ritual. Luckily, Regina survived. In Ebonyi state, AfAW is assisting another widow, Nnennaya Donatus-Chukwu, who was subjected to similar abusive treatment. In this case, the police intervened and charged the perpetrators in court.

AfAW urges the public to be vigilant when people die, especially when men and husbands pass away in families and communities. People should alert authorities to any accusations of witchcraft or any attempt to force widows or females to go through this obnoxious ritual. Forcing widows to drink the water used in washing a corpse is a harmful traditional and cultural practice.

State authorities should strive to protect vulnerable women and widows in the region. The police and courts should diligently investigate and prosecute those involved in this horrific act. They should punish perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to others.

No to forcing widows to drink the water used in washing a corpse.

No to harmful widowhood practices in Nigeria. No to trial by ordeal.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches

Leo Igwe
Leo Igwe, © 2025

Leo Igwe holds a doctoral degree in religious studies and has a research interest in religion and transhumanism. More Leo Igwe is a Nigerian human rights advocate and humanist. Igwe is a former Western and Southern African representative of the International Humanist and Ethical Union, and has specialized in campaigning against and documenting the impacts of child witchcraft accusations.Column: Leo Igwe

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (619)

More

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

FDA explains urgent ban on locally made cooking pots due to lead contamination FDA explains urgent ban on locally made cooking pots due to lead contamination

51 minutes ago

Soldier grabbed for assaulting woman and pharmacist at Burma Camp Soldier grabbed for assaulting woman and pharmacist at Burma Camp

53 minutes ago

October 30: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 30: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

1 hour ago

Vote for Bawumia because he has a very beautiful wife — KsTU Lecturer Vote for Bawumia because he has a very beautiful wife — KsTU Lecturer

2 hours ago

Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) Breaking the 8 would have meant continuity of loot and share – KSM criticizes Ak...

2 hours ago

Police officer caught on video taking bribe interdicted Police officer caught on video taking bribe interdicted

2 hours ago

Air traffic safety professionals suspend planned industrial action Air traffic safety professionals suspend planned industrial action

14 hours ago

Founder and President of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah Quaye Ghanaians don’t lack ideas but capital to grow their businesses — Nii Armah Quay...

14 hours ago

Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye RNAQ Holdings, Quick Angels launch GHS300 million scale-up fund to support Ghana...

18 hours ago

Supreme Court dismisses bid to remove Judge from Adu-Boahenes GH49m financial loss trial Supreme Court dismisses bid to remove Judge from Adu-Boahene's GH₵49m financial ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line