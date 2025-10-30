ModernGhana logo
Breaking the 8 would have meant continuity of loot and share – KSM criticizes Akufo-Addo's regime

  Thu, 30 Oct 2025
Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM)
Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM)

Ghanaian satirist and anti-corruption advocate Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) has questioned how former President Nana Akufo-Addo feels about the scale of corruption that reportedly occurred under his administration.

“What does he go through knowing that all this painful loot happened under his watch?” KSM asked during an episode of The KSM Show.

The outspoken social commentator expressed concern over what he described as a culture of indifference among some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who, according to him, often downplay or dismiss reports of corruption as exaggerations.

KSM argued that Ghana’s exit from what he called “eight years of barbaric loot” was nothing short of divine intervention, claiming that an NPP victory in the 2024 elections would have prolonged what he described as “senseless corrupt decadence.”

He also criticised government officials for blaming economic challenges on the COVID-19 pandemic, insisting that the administration received more aid during that period than at any other time. “They all say it was COVID, but that’s just an excuse. The NPP got more aid during that period than ever before, and yet we saw massive financial leakages,” he said.

Citing alleged scandals at the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Lottery Authority (NLA), KSM accused state institutions of failing to curb corruption. “If the eight had been broken,” he remarked, “it would have been a continuity of loot.”

He concluded that Ghana’s governance crisis stems less from political ideology and more from moral decline, warning that constant excuses only serve to normalise wrongdoing.

Comments

Joel Savage | 10/30/2025 10:34:20 AM

Indeed, when you speak the truth, they will either say that you work for the NDC or that you hate Akufo-Addo. However, the truth is that the NPP came to power not because they cared about the people but rather to destroy the country for their own benefit. Just imagine, the money this gang has stolen is more than what the IMF gave to support the country.

Comments1
