How Gifty Oware-Mensah was enrolled as a service person while on state salary

  Thu, 30 Oct 2025
A forensic audit by the Auditor-General has revealed that the former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Gifty Oware-Mensah (also known as Gifty Oware-Aboagye), was irregularly enrolled as a national service personnel while she was already a full-time, salaried public official.

According to the audit findings, Mrs Oware-Aboagye was manually added to the National Service Scheme (NSS) database on March 16, 2021, based on her Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Despite her ineligibility under the NSA's statutory regulations, she was placed on the national service payroll and assigned a post at Koblimahagu Sobriya Primary School in Tamale. However, the report states that she never reported for duty and did not undergo biometric validation—yet continued to receive monthly allowances.

The audit uncovered that Mrs Oware-Aboagye's full annual allowance of GH¢6,708.48 (GH¢559.04 per month for 12 months) was deducted in full and paid to a vendor via the “MarketPlace” platform under the guise of a credit facility.

Her registration, approved by then-Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, on April 22, 2021, was part of a broader irregular enrolment exercise that affected 4,556 individuals. The report estimates the total financial loss from these improper enlistments at GH¢899,349.67.

Of those enlisted, only 19 individuals met the required criteria for validation and approval as service personnel.

The Auditor-General described the incident as a breach of the service's eligibility rules and a misuse of public funds, recommending stronger verification controls to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

-citinewsroom

