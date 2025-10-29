Could Wole Soyinka Get the Nobel Peace Prize Well Before a Prize-Desperate Donald Trump?

It is at once a grim and a comical irony of history because in the real “MAGA” past, Nigeria’s Prof. Wole Soyinka would not really have needed to obtain any travel visa from the United States’ Consulate in either Abuja, the present postcolonial Nigerian administrative capital, or Lagos, the putative Nigerian Commercial Capital, presently, and formerly and respectively, the former Portuguese and the British colonial capital of the most populous West African country, to enter the seminally Continental African-Built United States of America. He would probably simply have been kidnapped and put into one of those primitive slave ships with tens of others who looked “hirsute-black” just like himself, sardine fashion, and ferried across the Atlantic Ocean in the most horrific and inhumane condition imaginable.

You see, we need to constantly remind the Americans, especially the grossly historically and politically miseducated and scandalously misguided Conservative White and Neo-Fascist and implacably Anti-African and Anti-Non-White Make America Great Again (MAGA) Republicans that were the sacred principles and the tenets of the Making of Contemporary American Civilization and Culture being meticulously followed, Indigenous African Global Literary and Cultural Iconic Giants like the 1986 Winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature would not really require the formality of the issuance of a Travel Visa to visit or enter the United States of America (See “US revokes visa for Nigerian Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka” Modernghana.com 10/28/25).

Now, there is a grim and comical irony here because in 1986, when the former Head of the Literature and the Performing Arts Department at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, was awarded the Nobel Literature Prize by the Swedish Academy, one of President Donald John Trump’s publicly stated immigration cynosures from which he has long intended to flood the United States, in order to thoroughly Make America White Again - which, by the way, the United States never really was, at least not within the last half-millennium, the Great King of Florida’s Mar-a-Largo Estates was barely 40 years old and scarcely had any remarkable name recognition beyond the territorial boundaries of the Tri-State vicinity of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Which also means that in the early 1960s, or thereabouts, when Prof. Soyinka officially began his extensive global travels or “trottings,” as we, former British colonial subjects, say hereabouts in Ghana and elsewhere in the so-called Commonwealth, Mr. Trump was barely out of his teens, just like my two boys are presently. The man has also already long demonstrated that short of what may be aptly termed as “casual flings,” the half-German and half-Scottish-descended, self-described Real-Estate Developer, has absolutely no true love or romantic fascination for American women, in particular white-American women.

Per our last count, at least 70-percent of Mr. Trump’s legitimately wedded wives were of Eastern-European origin. And presently, his wife of some two decades, “Melania,” as in “Melanin” or “Blackness,” was not even born and bred right here in the United States of America. The couple is known to have a late-teenage son by the name of “Barron,” so we can right there begin to speculate about where his widely media-alleged offensive display of “Monarchical Airs” and “Unprovoked Tantraums” may be coming from. Not that this really matters in our present conversation anyhow. Except, of course, for the very logical fact that some of us have also been wondering for quite sometime now, whether it was not well-nigh time or even far past time, some 250 years later, to amend the United States’ Constitution, so that the so-called Birth-Right Citizenship Requirement for contesting for the Presidency, an increasing sociopolitical nuisance, does not continue to hang around our necks like a manacle, strikingly akin to the apparently indelible scars that are still being morally and politically benightedly used to deliberately mischievously and systematically to regress the onward the onward and the logical progress of Continental African-Descended Americans who, at the beginning of the American Civil War, in 1860, constituted a humongous 25-percent of the total population of the United States of America (See Lerone Bennet, Jr’s “They Came Before The Mayflower”).

Now, we are reliably informed that what primarily triggered the apparent volcanic conniption of the United States’ Department of State or Foreign Ministry to instruct its consular officer in either Lagos or Abuja to revoke Prof. Soyinka’s multiple-visa privilege - the 91-year-old victim and prisoner of the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970) - is a virtual fixture right here in the United States and a Great and Genius Playwright with a no-holds-barred flair for calling the metaphorical spade a spade whenever and wherever he has chanced across the same.

In this particular instance, we are reliably informed by the media that Prof. Soyinka had recently dared to demand that a Trade-Tariff-Addicted President Donald John Trump take a good look at himself in the mirror in order to prove his equally renowned and unarguably more distinguished and, definitely, far more erudite elder brother or younger uncle right or wrong, if the Bedminster, New Jersey, Golf-Club Mogul does not come to the morally and the sociopolitically inescapable conclusion that he is the spitting image of the late self-proclaimed King of Scotland, namely, the late President Idi Amin-Dada of Uganda.

According to some media sources, failure by President Trump to promptly recognize the inescapable fact of his identical image in the late Emperor Bokassa, or King Kasco, of Uganda, will mean that, thus far, “The Donald” has been living almost hermetically and exclusive in the Bavarian Bubble Paradise of his paternal ancestors.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

October 29, 2025

