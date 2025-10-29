NPP flagbearer race: ‘We’ll vote for Bawumia; his leadership has transformed lives’ — Bia West Secretary

The Bia West Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ben Dadzie, has endorsed former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

He described Dr. Bawumia as a leader who has made a life-changing impact across the country, noting that the Bia West Constituency has also benefited from his developmental initiatives.

Speaking during Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour of the constituency on Wednesday, October 29, the NPP executive said the former Vice President is the one capable of leading the party to victory in the next general elections.

“We have known Dr. Bawumia for a very long time in the Bia West Constituency. In the past, residents here found it difficult to travel to and from Kumasi, but all that has changed since the former Vice President came to cut sod for the construction of our road,” he said.

Dadzie added that the Zipline drone delivery service introduced under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership has improved healthcare delivery and safety for farmers in the area.

“We are mainly farmers, but the fear of snake bites and the lack of medicine for treatment used to hinder our work. Now, thanks to Dr. Bawumia’s Zipline drone delivery service, we know we are always safe,” he stated.

Borrowing the words of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the constituency secretary praised Dr. Bawumia’s leadership qualities, describing him as a “man of destiny.”

“You were born on the 7th of October, your name Bawumia has seven letters, you are the seventh and most effective Vice President. We will have the general elections on the 7th of December, we will swear in Dr. Bawumia on the 7th of January 2029, and Insha Allah, he will be the seventh President of Ghana,” he declared.

He, therefore, urged delegates of the NPP to rally behind Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming primaries to ensure his election as the party’s flagbearer.

“Let’s all vote for him in the upcoming primaries. He is number three on the ballot paper,” he urged the delegates.