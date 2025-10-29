ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Paul Afoko’s return to NPP shows the party is still attractive — Dr. Zaato

NPP Dr. Joshua Zaato
WED, 29 OCT 2025
Dr. Joshua Zaato

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Zaato, says the return of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Paul Afoko, is a clear indication that the opposition party remains politically attractive.

Mr. Afoko, who was suspended by the NPP in 2015 and subsequently exited the party, has declared his intention to return and contest the national chairmanship position again to help rebuild the party’s structures.

Reacting to the development on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Wednesday, October 29, Dr. Zaato described the move as a major boost for the NPP and a huge setback for the newly formed United Party, which broke away from the NPP.

“This announcement by Hon. Paul Afoko to not only rejoin the NPP but also contest the national elections is bad news and a big blow to the newly formed United Party… It also shows that the NPP is still very attractive,”he said.

He explained that the NPP’s decision to offer amnesty to former members who left the party was strategic and that Afoko’s return vindicates the move.

“The NEC of the NPP decided to issue what’s called an amnesty to former members of the party. Many people doubted that anyone would respond to it, but this is the biggest fish in that category. For him to graciously accept this offer from the NEC is big news and good news for the party,” Dr. Zaato stated.

He added that Mr. Afoko’s decision to rejoin the NPP despite past disagreements demonstrates his loyalty and political maturity.

“Here is a man who could have formed his own party or joined another, but he chose to come back. That tells you something; that he finds the NPP the most attractive of all. No matter what happened, he has stayed loyal to the mothership,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ben Dadzie, Bia West constituency Secretary NPP flagbearer race: ‘We’ll vote for Bawumia; his leadership has transformed liv...

1 hour ago

Dr. Joshua Zaato Paul Afoko’s return to NPP shows the party is still attractive — Dr. Zaato

1 hour ago

Founder and President of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah Quaye Ghanaians don’t lack ideas but capital to grow their businesses — Nii Armah Quay...

1 hour ago

Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye RNAQ Holdings, Quick Angels launch GHS300 million scale-up fund to support Ghana...

5 hours ago

Supreme Court dismisses bid to remove Judge from Adu-Boahenes GH49m financial loss trial Supreme Court dismisses bid to remove Judge from Adu-Boahene's GH₵49m financial ...

6 hours ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh NHIS system breakdown due to vendor sabotage to change contract terms – Health M...

6 hours ago

Fisherman jailed 10 years in hard labour for defilement Fisherman jailed 10 years in hard labour for defilement

6 hours ago

Galamsey: Fabrication, importation, and use of “Changfan” machines banned Galamsey: Fabrication, importation, and use of “Changfan” machines banned

7 hours ago

Lands Minister urges VALCO to lead full modernization drive for integrated aluminium industry Lands Minister urges VALCO to lead full modernization drive for integrated alumi...

7 hours ago

Ghana Armed Forces to conduct live firing exercise at Bundase Training Camp Ghana Armed Forces to conduct live firing exercise at Bundase Training Camp

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line