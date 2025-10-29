Paul Afoko’s return to NPP shows the party is still attractive — Dr. Zaato

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Zaato, says the return of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Paul Afoko, is a clear indication that the opposition party remains politically attractive.

Mr. Afoko, who was suspended by the NPP in 2015 and subsequently exited the party, has declared his intention to return and contest the national chairmanship position again to help rebuild the party’s structures.

Reacting to the development on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Wednesday, October 29, Dr. Zaato described the move as a major boost for the NPP and a huge setback for the newly formed United Party, which broke away from the NPP.

“This announcement by Hon. Paul Afoko to not only rejoin the NPP but also contest the national elections is bad news and a big blow to the newly formed United Party… It also shows that the NPP is still very attractive,”he said.

He explained that the NPP’s decision to offer amnesty to former members who left the party was strategic and that Afoko’s return vindicates the move.

“The NEC of the NPP decided to issue what’s called an amnesty to former members of the party. Many people doubted that anyone would respond to it, but this is the biggest fish in that category. For him to graciously accept this offer from the NEC is big news and good news for the party,” Dr. Zaato stated.

He added that Mr. Afoko’s decision to rejoin the NPP despite past disagreements demonstrates his loyalty and political maturity.

“Here is a man who could have formed his own party or joined another, but he chose to come back. That tells you something; that he finds the NPP the most attractive of all. No matter what happened, he has stayed loyal to the mothership,” he said.