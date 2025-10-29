Ghanaians don’t lack ideas but capital to grow their businesses — Nii Armah Quaye

Founder and President of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has stated that Ghanaian entrepreneurs have the creativity and ideas to build global brands but often lack the capital and structure to scale their businesses.

He made this observation while speaking during the launch of a GHS300 million Scale-Up Fund in Accra on Wednesday, October 29.

The fund, introduced by RNAQ Holdings in partnership with its subsidiary Quick Angels Limited, is designed to support young Ghanaian entrepreneurs aged between 20 and 45 who are already operating businesses and are ready to expand.

Nii Armah Quaye explained that the new initiative is part of a broader effort to transform promising Ghanaian enterprises into sustainable and globally competitive brands.

“We are putting 300 million Ghana cedis behind one belief today; Ghana doesn’t lack talent or ideas. What we often lack is the capital and the system to scale,” he said.

The business magnate emphasized that starting a business requires courage, but scaling it demands structure, discipline, and access to funding.

According to him, many entrepreneurs fail to grow not because they are not hardworking, but because they operate without the right systems and mentorship.

He urged business owners to embrace equity partnerships and open up their companies to investors, both local and international, to ensure long-term sustainability.

The RNAQ Holdings President cited global business icons such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg as examples of entrepreneurs who own small stakes in their companies but have created massive wealth through collaboration and shared ownership.