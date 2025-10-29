RNAQ Holdings, Quick Angels launch GHS300 million scale-up fund to support Ghanaian businesses

RNAQ Holdings, led by Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye, in partnership with its subsidiary Quick Angels Limited, has launched a GHS300 million Scale-Up Fund to support young Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

The fund primarily targets ventures that have already proven their viability, focusing on businesses in their early or growth stages rather than new or untested ideas.

It also offers opportunities for entrepreneurs aged 20 to 45 who are already operating businesses and are ready to scale.

Speaking at the official launch ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, October 29, Chief Executive Officer of Quick Angels, Emmanuel Lamptey, said partnering with his outfit offers more than just financial support.

“When you partner with Quick Angels, you gain more than funding. In fact, you gain a partner for growth. Our role is to work with you, strengthen your structure, and help your business not only to rise but to endure,” he said.

Mr. Lamptey disclosed that the fund has so far received applications from about 300 businesses across the country, with about 40% owned by female entrepreneurs who will be pitching for final selection.

He advised applicants that during the pitching, they should “be clear about your numbers, be clear about your model, and be clear about your mission. Show us not only what you are building, but what problem you are solving, and how your solution can endure beyond the next 12 months.”

On his part, Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye highlighted success stories of several Ghanaian start-ups that have benefited from their investment, attributing their growth to structure, discipline, and scalability.

He emphasized the importance of collective ownership, citing global entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos who own minority stakes in their companies but are still making billions.

Nii Armah Quaye urged entrepreneurs to embrace equity partnerships for sustainable growth, advocating for a mindset shift from “starting to scaling.”

He stressed that the fund is “designed for those who have already taken the first step? the entrepreneurs who have proven they can start but now need help to grow. It’s a fund for execution.”