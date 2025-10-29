ModernGhana logo
Supreme Court dismisses bid to remove Judge from Adu-Boahene's GH₵49m financial loss trial

  Wed, 29 Oct 2025
WED, 29 OCT 2025

The Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed a motion filed by former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, seeking to bar Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyadu from hearing his trial over an alleged GH₵49 million financial loss to the state.

In its ruling on Tuesday, October 29, a five-member panel of the Court, presided over by Justice Avril Lovelace Johnson, held that the application was without merit and failed to meet the legal standards required to disqualify a trial judge.

Adu-Boahene, through his lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, had petitioned the Supreme Court on October 22, claiming that Justice Nyadu had exhibited bias in his conduct of the case. He argued that the judge’s previous rulings on the admissibility of evidence requested from the Attorney-General suggested a prejudgment of the matter, thereby threatening his constitutional right to a fair trial.

The applicant also alleged that the court’s decision to sit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. showed an “unusual interest” in the case, which, according to him, compromised the judge’s neutrality.

However, the Supreme Court rejected these arguments, describing them as unsubstantiated and insufficient to warrant the judge’s removal. The Court maintained that a judge’s management of proceedings and interpretation of evidence do not, in themselves, constitute proof of bias.

Adu-Boahene is standing trial alongside Adjei-Boateng for allegedly diverting GH₵49 million intended for the procurement of software for the state into their private company through a network of affiliated firms under ASL.

He has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, using public office for personal gain, and obtaining public property by false pretences.

His wife has also been charged with collaborating to use public office for personal gain, conspiracy to launder money, and money laundering.

