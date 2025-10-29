PURC holds public hearing on 2025-2030 multi-tariff review in Upper East Region

ModernGhana logo
By Abdulai Abdul-Kadir || Upper East Region
WED, 29 OCT 2025

The government, through the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), has begun stakeholder consultations in the Upper East Region as part of ongoing reforms to review utility tariffs.

The engagement seeks to gather public input on proposed changes to electricity and water tariffs while addressing consumer complaints and challenges with service delivery.

The forum brought together representatives from the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), GRIDCo, and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), alongside traditional rulers, politicians, religious leaders, business owners, and residents. Participants were encouraged to share their experiences and expectations to help shape policies that ensure affordable and reliable utility services.

The Paramount Chief of Talensi, Tongraan Naab Kugbilsong Nanlebigtang, who served as the guest of honour, appealed to the PURC, NEDCo, ECG, and the Ghana Water Company to urgently address the issue of frequent power outages in the region.

“My blood pressure has gone up because of the constant power cuts. We slept in total darkness the whole night, and with the heat levels here, it’s unbearable,” he lamented. The chief further urged the government to ensure that tariff adjustments reflect fairness and efficiency, stressing that citizens are frustrated with the frequent increases in utility bills, which have made life difficult for many.

The Chairperson of the PURC Public Hearing Committee, Nana Yaa Jantuah, emphasized that utility providers must deliver reliable services to consumers who pay their bills regularly. “It is unacceptable for consumers to pay for services they do not receive. Once people pay their bills, they must enjoy uninterrupted and quality service,” she stated.

She explained that in reviewing the tariffs, the Commission would prioritize affordability and accessibility, noting that alternative energy sources such as generators and kerosene lamps are too costly for most households. “Public utilities must be affordable and available. Consumers’ needs will be considered carefully in our final decision,” she assured.

Addressing the issue of illegal mining (galamsey), Nana Yaa Jantuah commended President John Dramani Mahama’s renewed commitment to combating the menace, contrasting it with what she described as a lack of urgency under the previous administration. She called for collective national support, saying, “The fight against galamsey requires the involvement of every Ghanaian. We cannot leave it to the government alone.”

Some assembly members also shared their frustrations about corruption and inefficiency in public institutions, particularly NEDCo, GRIDCo, and the Ghana Water Company. Hon. Elias Apasiya, Assembly Member for Sumbrungu, alleged that the process of acquiring electricity meters is riddled with corruption.

“Many consumers apply for meters, fill out the forms, and wait endlessly. Yet, private individuals manage to sell meters for between GH¢1,000 and GH¢2,000. This corruption is destroying public trust and service quality,” he said.

Another assembly member expressed skepticism about the Commission’s promises, saying, “I live along the White Volta, where the water is heavily polluted by galamsey, and no authority is taking action. Ghana Water Company must do more to provide safe water for rural communities.”

Chiefs, opinion leaders, and residents at the meeting echoed concerns about poor water supply, power outages, and weak accountability among utility providers. They urged the government to intensify efforts to fight corruption and improve the quality of public services to restore public confidence.

