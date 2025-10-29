Poet and medical student Kearls elected 33rd FGMSA president

Samuel A. Issifu, known in Ghana’s creative circles as Kearls The Poet, has been elected the 33rd President of the Federation of Ghana Medical Students’ Associations (FGMSA), the national body representing all medical and dental students in the country.

His election during the 32nd FGMSA Annual General Congress, hosted by the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho, marks a defining moment in student leadership — one that blends intellect, creativity, and service.

A fifth-year medical student at the University for Development Studies (UDS) School of Medicine, Samuel embodies a rare harmony of science and art. Beyond his medical training, he is an acclaimed spoken-word artiste, known for his stirring performances that inspire, heal, and educate. He has performed before prominent figures, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Speaker of Parliament Alban S. K. Bagbin, and Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. His talent has earned him multiple awards, including Spoken Word Artiste of the Year at the 8th Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards.

Samuel’s rise to the FGMSA presidency is rooted in years of consistent service and leadership. He previously served as General Secretary of the 32nd FGMSA Administration, Vice Chairperson of the Plenary Team, and Editor-in-Chief of the Editorial Board. He also chaired the FGMSA Honorary Awards Board, led the UDS-MSA Organizing Committee, and currently serves as Vice Executive Director of Teen Health Ghana. His leadership journey extends beyond Ghana, having been selected as a Fellow of the Ghana Youth Leadership Academy and the Harvard Aspire Leaders Program (2025).

At the 2025 FGMSA Congress, Samuel secured 57 out of 100 votes to defeat his closest rival from the University of Ghana Medical School. Earlier, he had emerged as the top-performing candidate during vetting, scoring 79.2 percent — the highest among all aspirants. His victory was described by delegates as a moment of renewal for the federation and a return of the presidency to UDS, following the tenure of Dr. Stephanie Chiaky Otuteye two years ago.

His campaign, themed The Final Statement, was anchored on The CROWN Framework — a leadership model built on five pillars: Consolidation, Representation, Opportunities, Welfare, and Network. The framework reflects his vision to strengthen FGMSA’s internal systems, create opportunities for members, and enhance the federation’s national and global influence.

Speaking after his victory, Samuel expressed gratitude to delegates for their confidence in his leadership. “This moment is a testament to what perseverance and purpose can yield,” he said. “Your dreams are valid if you are ready to pay the price of consistency with growth.”

Beyond leadership, Samuel continues to use poetry as a platform for impact. His works have been published in Auscultate African Regional Magazine and African Writers Round Table Magazine, where his poems represented Ghana alongside continental voices. Twice named a Facebook Rising Creator of the Week in 2023, he continues to inspire young Africans to merge passion with purpose through digital and artistic expression.

To many, Samuel A. Issifu represents the future of transformational leadership — a blend of intellect and creativity, empathy and discipline. His story reflects the power of resilience and the belief that leadership is not about position but impact.

As he assumes the presidency of FGMSA, expectations are high. Yet, as his journey has shown, Kearls The Poet is no stranger to rising to the occasion. In his own words, “I stand on the shoulders of every medical student who dared to dream of a better federation. My presidency is not a destination; it is a shared mandate to serve with humility.”

With this resolve, he begins a new chapter — one that promises to shape not only the future of Ghana’s medical students but also the broader narrative of youth leadership and service.