Ghana Armed Forces to conduct live firing exercise at Bundase Training Camp

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has notified the general public, particularly residents of Dawhenya and surrounding areas, about a Land Combat Fire Power Demonstration Exercise at the Bundase Training Camp.

The exercise scheduled for Friday, aims to test the operational readiness of the Armed Forces in defending the country against external aggression.

According to a press release, the exercise will involve the use of live ammunition, explosives, and heavy military equipment, resulting in loud sounds and visible flashes.

“The public is therefore advised to stay away from the training area and its surroundings during this period,” the statement emphasized.

The GAF urged residents not to be alarmed by the movement of troops and military vehicles, or the sounds of explosives that may be heard in the vicinity.

They assure the public that all necessary safety measures have been implemented to ensure the security of both residents and participants throughout the exercise and count on the cooperation of the general public during the exercise.