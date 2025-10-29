NCCE engages women’s groups at North East Gonja on fight against corruption

The North East Gonja District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an educational campaign at Fuu in the Savannah Region to empower women with knowledge on the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

The event, supported by the European Union and GIZ, brought together 67 participants, including market women, hairdressers, tailors, apprentices, and women leaders. It formed part of efforts to promote civic awareness, legal empowerment, and transparency among women, particularly those out of school.

Addressing participants, Ms. Martha Bagbin, North East Gonja District Director of the NCCE, said women play a critical role in Ghana’s socio-economic development as caregivers, traders, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

She urged them to show greater interest in combating corruption, which she said deprives women and children of essential services and opportunities.

“Corruption manifests in many forms — from extortion through illegal levies to sexual harassment in exchange for services and bribery to access basic facilities. These practices hurt women and children the most,” she noted.

Ms. Bagbin encouraged participants to be vigilant and to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to expose corrupt practices that undermine community development.

Mr. Inusah Iddrisu, Principal Investigator and Public Education Officer at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in the Northern Region, led discussions on topics such as the Rule of Law and Women’s Rights, Corruption and Women’s Vulnerability, and Civic Responsibilities under the 1992 Constitution.

He highlighted the legal protections available under key legislations including the Whistleblowers Act, Domestic Violence Act, Right to Information Act, and the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act. He urged participants to be bold in reporting corruption and to support national anti-corruption campaigns.

A resource person from School for Life, Mr. Sulemana Fuseini, called on the women to serve as change agents in their communities by promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity. He also emphasized the importance of instilling moral values in children to nurture a culture of honesty and civic responsibility.

Participants described the sensitization programme as eye-opening and impactful and thanked the NCCE and its partners for the initiative. They appealed for more of such engagements to strengthen their understanding of governance and anti-corruption mechanisms.