ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NCCE engages women’s groups at North East Gonja on fight against corruption

By Albert Futukpor || Contributor
Regional News NCCE engages women’s groups at North East Gonja on fight against corruption
WED, 29 OCT 2025

The North East Gonja District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an educational campaign at Fuu in the Savannah Region to empower women with knowledge on the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

The event, supported by the European Union and GIZ, brought together 67 participants, including market women, hairdressers, tailors, apprentices, and women leaders. It formed part of efforts to promote civic awareness, legal empowerment, and transparency among women, particularly those out of school.

Addressing participants, Ms. Martha Bagbin, North East Gonja District Director of the NCCE, said women play a critical role in Ghana’s socio-economic development as caregivers, traders, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

She urged them to show greater interest in combating corruption, which she said deprives women and children of essential services and opportunities.

“Corruption manifests in many forms — from extortion through illegal levies to sexual harassment in exchange for services and bribery to access basic facilities. These practices hurt women and children the most,” she noted.

Ms. Bagbin encouraged participants to be vigilant and to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to expose corrupt practices that undermine community development.

Mr. Inusah Iddrisu, Principal Investigator and Public Education Officer at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in the Northern Region, led discussions on topics such as the Rule of Law and Women’s Rights, Corruption and Women’s Vulnerability, and Civic Responsibilities under the 1992 Constitution.

He highlighted the legal protections available under key legislations including the Whistleblowers Act, Domestic Violence Act, Right to Information Act, and the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act. He urged participants to be bold in reporting corruption and to support national anti-corruption campaigns.

A resource person from School for Life, Mr. Sulemana Fuseini, called on the women to serve as change agents in their communities by promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity. He also emphasized the importance of instilling moral values in children to nurture a culture of honesty and civic responsibility.

Participants described the sensitization programme as eye-opening and impactful and thanked the NCCE and its partners for the initiative. They appealed for more of such engagements to strengthen their understanding of governance and anti-corruption mechanisms.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses bid to remove Judge from Adu-Boahenes GH49m financial loss trial Supreme Court dismisses bid to remove Judge from Adu-Boahene's GH₵49m financial ...

1 hour ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh NHIS system breakdown due to vendor sabotage to change contract terms – Health M...

1 hour ago

Fisherman jailed 10 years in hard labour for defilement Fisherman jailed 10 years in hard labour for defilement

1 hour ago

Galamsey: Fabrication, importation, and use of “Changfan” machines banned Galamsey: Fabrication, importation, and use of “Changfan” machines banned

1 hour ago

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Ghana’s fiscal gains not miracles — Vice President

2 hours ago

Gomoa Central Member of Parliament and social commentator Kwame Asare Obeng 'Cut the nonsense hair' — A Plus on SHS hairstyle rule

2 hours ago

Businessman Nana Yaw Duodu, popularly known as Dr. Sledge OSP raids Dr. Sledge’s properties in expanding probe into US$94m MIIF gold trade...

2 hours ago

42-year-old man allegedly kidnapped in Dambai 42-year-old man allegedly kidnapped in Dambai

2 hours ago

Lands Minister urges VALCO to lead full modernization drive for integrated aluminium industry Lands Minister urges VALCO to lead full modernization drive for integrated alumi...

2 hours ago

Ghana Armed Forces to conduct live firing exercise at Bundase Training Camp Ghana Armed Forces to conduct live firing exercise at Bundase Training Camp

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line