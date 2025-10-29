'Cut the nonsense hair' — A Plus on SHS hairstyle rule

Gomoa Central Member of Parliament and social commentator Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has weighed in on the ongoing national debate over the rule requiring senior high school (SHS) students to cut their hair.

In a Facebook post that blended wit with sharp social critique, A Plus argued that Ghana’s education system operates like a free market, offering parents and students diverse choices depending on their values, preferences, and financial capacity.

He explained that public and private schools have different rules, giving families the freedom to choose between discipline-based institutions and those with more liberal policies.

“Don’t cut your kid’s hair. That nonsense must stop,” he wrote, echoing the frustrations of some parents. But in typical A Plus fashion, he followed with a punchline: “Take your kids to GIS [Ghana International School] then.”

He continued, “You can’t pay GIS? Cut the ‘nonsense’ hair and go for free SHS!”

His comments, laced with irony, underscored his broader message — that the country’s democratic and educational landscape gives citizens the power to choose the kind of system they prefer, whether strict or liberal.

The haircut debate has divided opinion nationwide. Critics such as culture diplomat and YouTuber Wode Maya have denounced the policy as a colonial relic meant to suppress African identity and self-expression. They argue that it has no place in a modern, independent Ghana.

However, supporters of the rule, including Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, insist that it is a matter of discipline, focus, and respect for authority.

Speaking at the 75th anniversary celebration of Mawuli School, the Minister maintained that the haircut requirement helps students concentrate on their studies rather than personal grooming and that it teaches valuable lessons about submission to authority and delayed gratification.

According to Mr. Iddrisu, the policy is nonnegotiable and must be enforced by school authorities and the Ghana Education Service (GES). He stressed that there would be ample time for students to express themselves freely after completing school, but during their academic years, conformity and discipline remain paramount.

A Plus’s intervention has added a pragmatic twist to the national conversation — one that challenges Ghanaians to see the issue not merely as a clash of ideology but as an exercise in choice and consequence.