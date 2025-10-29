ModernGhana logo
CTVET, UNICEF and partners hold high-level roundtable to reimagine TVET in Ghana

By Albert Opare || Contributor
WED, 29 OCT 2025

A high-level roundtable discussion on “Reimagining Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana” has been held in Accra to explore strategies for transforming the country’s TVET landscape.

The event, organised by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) in collaboration with UNICEF Ghana, took place at the Applied Technology Institute in East Legon. It brought together key government officials, parliamentarians, development partners, and stakeholders to discuss ways of strengthening TVET through sustainable reforms, coordinated financing, and stronger alignment between training and labour market needs.

The roundtable was attended by Dr. Pia Rebello Britto, UNICEF’s Global Director for Education and Adolescent Development, who led a high-level delegation to Ghana. She commended the Government of Ghana for the significant progress made in revitalising the TVET sector and expressed UNICEF’s readiness to deepen collaboration with the Ministry of Education and CTVET.

“I am truly impressed by the level of commitment and the results achieved in Ghana’s TVET sector. UNICEF remains committed to working closely with CTVET, the Ministry of Education, and all partners to build a system that empowers young people with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive,” Dr. Britto said.

Representing the Director-General of CTVET, Deputy Director-General Mr. Anthony Kwame Zu reaffirmed the Commission’s mandate under Act 1023 to coordinate, regulate, and promote quality technical and vocational education nationwide. He said the government’s TVET transformation agenda is aimed at developing a skilled workforce that meets the demands of the modern economy.

“The Government of Ghana, through CTVET, continues to implement ambitious reforms such as the Competency-Based Training framework, the establishment of Sector Skills Bodies, and the upcoming TVET Policy to create a coherent and demand-driven system. Partnerships like this are essential to sustaining and scaling our progress,” Mr. Zu noted.

Members of Parliament including Hon. Deh Fred Sebastian, MP for Kpando and Board Chairman of the TVET Service, and Hon. Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, MP for Akatsi and Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, commended CTVET and its partners for harmonising TVET delivery.

They pledged Parliament’s continued support for policies and funding mechanisms that promote skills development and youth employment.

Representatives from development partners such as the Mastercard Foundation, GIZ, and the African Development Bank also participated, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Education, industry bodies, and training institutions.

Discussions focused on building consensus for the next phase of Ghana’s TVET reforms, particularly in the areas of sustainable financing, policy coherence, and system-level coordination. A Development Partner Coordination Matrix was presented to guide collaboration and prevent duplication of efforts.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Britto described Ghana’s TVET framework as a potential model for youth and skills development across Africa. She commended the Ministry of Education and CTVET for creating a coherent national system that links training with employment opportunities.

The roundtable ended with a joint commitment by all participants to support the government’s vision for a modern, inclusive, and sustainable TVET system that empowers Ghanaian youth with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving global economy.

