Asebu Traditional Area performs veneration rituals to honour Gods and Ancestors

The Asebu Traditional Area conducted a series of purification and veneration rites, known as ‘Ɛgua Ntodo,’ to honour the gods and ancestors of the land.

The ceremony was a central part of the ongoing Apeyamkese festival and the Silver Jubilee celebration of its Paramount Chief, Prof. Okatakyi Amanfi VII.

Held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the sacred Putubiw Shrine, the ritual aimed to thank the spirits for their blessings, protection, peace, and a plentiful harvest over the past year.

The event was led by Omanhen Okatakyi Amanfi VII, alongside the Queenmother, Ohenmaa Nana Amanfiwaa III, and other chiefs of the traditional area. The proceedings began at approximately 10:30 a.m. with a procession of chiefs and elders through the principal streets of Putubiw, culminating at the rocky hill site of the Putubiw Shrine.

The entourage later visited the chamber housing the revered Asebu Amanfi Stool. There, they performed a homage by slaughtering a ram to pacify the spirits, renew their spiritual bonds, and seek guidance for the coming year. The process was led by a traditional priest.

Explaining the rationale behind the rituals, Nana Okatakyi Amanfi VII emphasized their fundamental importance. “The stool is the embodiment and the soul of the Asebu people. As the custodian, I am to lead the visit and perform the necessary rituals as a sign of reverence,” he stated. “We submit our petitions to the gods, and they also place demands on us to perform these rites. This is crucial for us.”

He further connected the ceremony to his reign, adding, “Today marks exactly 25 years of my ascension to the stool.”

Elaborating on the stool's significance, the Paramount Chief explained, “The Stool is what makes the state, and its absence signifies doom for the people. In the olden days, when a stool was captured during war, it meant the whole state had been defeated. This is why people fought to protect their stools. The rituals are done annually to invoke the energies to protect the people.”

The Odikro of Asebu Putubiw and Adontenhen of the Asebu Traditional Area, Nana Bokyerwa Ekwembir IV, underscored the relevance of the purification rites. He noted that it is the avenue through which chiefs pay respect to their gods and forebears for their guidance. He reaffirmed that the exercise was an act of appreciation for the protection provided throughout the year.

The dual celebrations of Okatakyi Amanfi VII's Silver Jubilee and the Apeyamkese Festival will culminate with a grand durbar of chiefs and people on Saturday, November 22, followed by a thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 23, 2025.