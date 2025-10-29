ModernGhana logo
France resumes Gaza evacuations after suspension over antisemitic posts

By RFI
France AFP - OMAR AL-QATTAA
WED, 29 OCT 2025
AFP - OMAR AL-QATTAA

France has resumed its evacuations from Gaza, with 20 people arriving over the weekend, diplomatic sources confirmed Tuesday. The move comes after France in August froze its programme to receive Palestinians, following antisemitic posts by a Gazan student at Lille University.

Twenty people arrived in France on Sunday, fewer than expected due to the complexity of the operations, diplomatic sources told French news agency AFP, without specifying how many more are expected.

"These operations are carried out under extremely difficult conditions on the ground and involve very high risks for both the evacuees and the people operating the convoys," the sources said.

France has helped more than 500 people leave Gaza since the war between Hamas and Israel started in October 2023, including wounded children, journalists, students and artists.

France halts Gaza evacuations over antisemitic posts by Palestinian student

But evacuations were halted on 1 August after a Palestinian student at Sciences Po Lille was accused of sharing antisemitic statements in 2023. She was ordered to leave the country and subsequently expelled to Qatar. 

The diplomatic sources said the evacuees were undergoing thorough screening before their arrival in France.

"We are scrupulously ensuring that those evacuated to our country respect the values and principles of the republic," the sources said.

Growing calls for France to lift 'collective punishment' ban on visas for Gazans

Further evacuations were expected to be carried out "as soon as conditions allow", they added.

(with AFP)

