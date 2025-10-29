Judges adjourn Brigitte Macron cyberbullying case until January

French judges will give their verdict in January on whether eight men and two women are guilty of sexist online bullying of France's first lady Brigitte Macron.

They are accused of posting malicious comments on the internet about Brigitte Macron's gender and sexuality, and of associating the 24-year age gap with her husband with “pedophilia.”

During the hearings at a court in Paris, defendants – who include an elected official, a teacher and a computer scientist – told the court the comments they posted were humour or satire and they did not understand why they were on trial.

On the second day, Brigitte Macron's youngest daughter, Tiphaine Auzière, told the court about the deterioration of her mother's life after messages spread claims that Brigitte Macron is a man.

“She cannot ignore the horrible things said about her," Auzière said.

"I'd like to express what her life looks like since she was the target of massive cyberbullying.

“This has repercussions on her children and grandchildren. They hear things at school such as: 'Your grandmother is a man.' I don't know how to make it stop,” Auzière said.

Brigitte Macron launches appeal against acquittal in gender rumours case

The Macrons for years have been dogged by theories that Brigitte was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux, who supposedly took the name Brigitte as a transgender woman.

Jean-Michel Trogneux is the name of Brigitte's brother.

Asked whether she sees her uncle, Auzière said: “I saw him a few months ago and he was doing very well.”

The Macrons have also filed a defamation suit in a Delaware court in the United States.

Their lawyer said they are seeking “substantial” damages from the American influencer Candace Owens if she persists with claims that Brigitte is a man.

Auzière told the court in France that many images of Macron are being misused online: “As a result, she is forced to be careful about her outfits, her posture and her everyday life.”

Ten stand trial in Paris over sexist cyberbullying of Brigitte Macron

The investigation followed a complaint lodged by Brigitte Macron on 27 August 2024. It led to several waves of arrests in December 2024 and February 2025.

Trial over online abuse

Investigators said they selected “only the most virulent” offenders. If convicted, the accused face up to two years in prison.

Among the people on trial are a 41-year-old advertising executive Aurélien Poirson-Atlan, known on social media under the pseudonym “Zoé Sagan”.

His X account, since suspended, has been the subject of several complaints and is often described as being linked to conspiracy circles.

Another defendant is 51-year-old medium, self-styled journalist and "whistleblower” Delphine J, known online as Amandine Roy.

She played a significant role in spreading the rumour that Brigitte Macron, born Trogneux, was a transgender woman whose birth name was Jean-Michel, referring to her brother.

Delphine J was convicted of defamation by a French court in September 2024 alongside independent journalist Natacha Rey. She was ordered to pay several thousand euros in damages to Brigitte Macron and €5,000 to Jean-Michel Trogneux.

She was later acquitted on appeal on 10 July this year.

Brigitte Macron and her brother have lodged an appeal before the Court of Cassation against that ruling.

(with newswires)