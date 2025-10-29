ATL FM’s Mani Kay backs Education Minister on haircut policy

Emmanuel Kwaku Buckman, popularly known in the media space as Mani Kay, a leading presenter at Cape Coast-based ATL FM, has backed the Education Minister’s position on maintaining uniformity and conformity in schools, describing such policies as symbols of discipline, order, and structure — the foundations of every functional society.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Mani Kay responded to critics of Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu’s stance on requiring schoolgirls to cut their hair, arguing that conformity to institutional rules promotes discipline and collective identity rather than suppressing individuality.

“Wearing clothes to work doesn’t automatically prove efficiency or productivity, just as going to the seminary in tattered clothes doesn’t mean one has lost the anointing. Yet, these actions symbolize discipline, respect for order, and adherence to structure — values that hold societies and institutions together,” he wrote.

Drawing a parallel between appearance and discipline, Mani Kay stressed that the debate over cutting hair misses the true essence of the rule. “The issue has never been about the strands of hair themselves but about what those strands represent: discipline, conformity to rules, and commitment to a common identity,” he said.

He criticised those dismissing school regulations as outdated, warning that relaxing discipline in schools could breed disorder. “Let’s just say that perhaps going to assembly meetings, prep, dining, and partaking in school activities are all outdated and don’t contribute to the brilliance of any girl or boy. Even with set rules, we’re seeing some uncertainty, let alone opening the floodgate to all sorts of freedom,” he argued.

According to him, without rules, institutions — and by extension, societies — would descend into chaos. “Imagine a school where every student decides what is ‘important’ or ‘not important’ to them. Some may decide uniforms are unnecessary, others may refuse to attend assemblies. Once individual preference replaces institutional order, structure collapses,” he noted.

He further explained that school regulations are not designed to suppress individuality but to prepare students for life beyond the classroom. “Rules in schools are not created to suppress individuality but to train students to function effectively within systems — systems they will encounter in workplaces, communities, and even in leadership,” he stressed.

Mani Kay observed that individuals who disregard basic rules like dress codes or grooming standards in school will struggle to adapt to societal expectations where obedience and discipline are crucial. He maintained that cutting one’s hair does not affect intelligence or emotional capacity.

He described the haircut policy as a tool for promoting equality, unity, and focus among students. “Haircuts in SHS symbolize equality, unity, and discipline. Everyone looks alike, social barriers are blurred, and the focus shifts from appearance to learning and character building. It’s not about the hair, it’s about the heart trained to respect boundaries and appreciate order,” he emphasized.

Responding to those defending absolute freedom in the name of self-expression, he said, “Those who trivialize such regulations under the banner of ‘freedom’ or ‘self-expression’ forget that true freedom thrives within structure. Even the most creative minds operate within some form of discipline. The absence of structure is not freedom, it is confusion.”

Mani Kay described the haircut rule as a test of character and respect for institutional values, adding, “Minister, I appreciate your position. If you place such a high value on your hair that you cannot cut it, consider attending a school with policies that accommodate your preferences. This should not pose a significant challenge.”