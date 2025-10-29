'They tried to bribe me with GHS4million to stop the new digitalised vehicle registration plate' — DVLA Boss alleges

Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Julius Neequaye Kotey

The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Julius Neequaye Kotey, has disclosed that he turned down a GHS 4 million bribe offered by unnamed individuals attempting to halt the rollout of the Digitalised Vehicle Registration Plate policy.

In an interview on Accra-based Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show, Mr. Kotey said the bribe was aimed at derailing the new policy, which seeks to enhance road safety, prevent vehicle-related fraud, and strengthen the integrity of Ghana’s vehicle registration system.

“I was approached by powerful individuals who wanted the project stopped, but I refused. My integrity is priceless — I prefer to build a good name than chase wealth,” Mr. Kotey stated firmly.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has taken notice of the revelation and has begun investigations to authenticate the claims and uncover those behind the bribery attempt.

Reaffirming his commitment to ethical leadership and transparency, Mr. Kotey said the DVLA’s ongoing digital transformation agenda is reshaping Ghana’s vehicle registration system.

The newly introduced RFID-enabled number plates, embedded with advanced tracking and security features, are designed to curb vehicle smuggling, cloning, and illegal registration activities.

Mr. Kotey’s disclosure has earned widespread public commendation, with many describing his refusal as a bold demonstration of integrity and accountability in public service.

The development also reinforces Ghana’s continuing push to uphold ethical standards and promote good governance, particularly within state institutions driving the country’s digital reforms.