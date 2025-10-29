NPP flagbearer race: Samira takes centre stage for husband

ModernGhana logo
  Wed, 29 Oct 2025
With a captivating blend of grace, eloquence, and political savvy, Hajia Samira Bawumia has firmly taken centre stage, embarking on a solo campaign tour that positions her as the central advocate for her husband’s bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former Second Lady, often hailed as one of the party’s most potent communicators, is now the face and voice of the Bawumia campaign in the Central Region, engaging directly with delegates in a crucial effort to sway support ahead of the January 2026 presidential primaries.

Her tour through the Central Region is a high-stakes mission, and one she is uniquely equipped to handle. In packed meeting halls and intimate gatherings with party executives, Mrs. Bawumia held audiences spellbound, not with attacks on opponents, but with a compelling, issue-based articulation of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision for the party and the nation.

“We stand at a pivotal moment, and it requires a leader with clarity, innovation, and a heart for every Ghanaian,” Samira told a captivated audience, her message focusing on economic resilience, digital transformation, and the NPP’s “Breaking the 8” ambition. “That leader is Mahamudu Bawumia, and I am here to ask for your trust in his vision.”

Since her entry into the political limelight, Samira Bawumia has carved a distinct niche. Her charisma lies in an authentic connection with people, an ability to simplify complex policy issues, and a campaigning style that inspires rather than divides. This has made her an invaluable asset, credited with mobilizing critical voting blocs, particularly women and youth, in the party’s past two general election victories.

“When Samira is on the stage, the energy shifts,” observed a constituency chairman in Cape Coast. “She doesn’t just read a speech; she connects. She has a disarming warmth that makes people lean in and listen. In a competitive internal race, that personal connection is everything.”

Her decision to take centre stage with a solo tour is a strategic masterstroke by the Bawumia campaign, leveraging her high popularity to build a grassroots firewall while the Vice President campaigns in the Western North Region. This dual approach allows the campaign to maintain a powerful presence in multiple battlegrounds simultaneously.

As she moves from the Central Region to other parts of the country in the coming weeks, Samira Bawumia is proving that her role is no longer that of a supporting act. She is the charismatic campaigner in her own right, now commanding the spotlight with a singular goal: to secure the party’s mandate for her husband.

