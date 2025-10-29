ModernGhana logo
NPP’s 2024 defeat was collective failure, not one man’s fault — Oppong Nkrumah

NPP Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
WED, 29 OCT 2025 1
Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has dismissed claims that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 general elections was caused by the actions or failures of specific individuals.

According to him, attempts to blame the party’s loss on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who headed the Economic Management Team during the NPP administration, are unfounded and politically motivated.

Some campaign teams in the upcoming NPP presidential primary have accused Dr. Bawumia of being responsible for the party’s poor performance, citing the country’s economic challenges during his tenure.

However, speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Face to Face programme on Tuesday, October 28, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the reasons for the party’s defeat were broad and went beyond economic difficulties.

“We lost because as a party that had been in government for eight years, there were a number of issues that people were unhappy with,” he stated.

The former Information Minister explained that findings from a post-election report showed that while a section of voters were dissatisfied with how economic challenges were handled, other issues such as arrogance among government officials, internal party dysfunction, and the controversial LGBTQ+ debate also contributed significantly.

“The data we have, involving about 16,000 respondents, showed that over 40 percent were unhappy with how the economy was managed. But the same report also cited the posture and attitude of people in government, the functioning of the party across its value chain, and even issues like LGBT as contributing factors,” he noted.

Oppong Nkrumah cautioned against attempts to scapegoat individuals for the defeat, noting that the setback should rather be seen as a collective failure that demands a comprehensive reorganisation of the party’s structures.

“It’s not about hanging the defeat on one person for someone’s convenience,” he noted, stressing that “The entire party machinery, not a single driver, must take responsibility and work on the feedback as we reorganize for the future.”

Joel Savage | 10/29/2025 10:30:45 AM

It is Akufo-Addo's fault. This problem is the subject of my article today. When a ship sinks, the captain is held accountable rather than the sailors.

