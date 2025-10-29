ModernGhana logo
Road crashes: Gov’t’s GHS70bn road projects must be matched with responsible driving — Agbodza

Headlines Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza
WED, 29 OCT 2025
Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has expressed concern over the increasing number of road crashes across the country.

According to him, the government considers road safety a major priority and is investing about GHS70 billion in road projects nationwide to make them safer for users.

Speaking on the sidelines of an induction ceremony for new architects in Accra on Tuesday, October 28, Mr Agbodza stated that research by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) indicates that human error remains the leading cause of most road crashes in Ghana.

“For any accident that takes a life, injures anyone, or damages property, it is unfortunate and should not be countenanced. The data we have from the National Road Safety Authority suggests that the majority of accidents happen because of driver error,” he said.

The Minister added that while government is improving road conditions, drivers must also improve their conduct and adhere to safety regulations to help reduce road carnage.

“Government is investing over GHS70 billion to improve the road network this year. But that will not take away the fact that some drivers are not responding professionally to their code of conduct. As the roads improve, our behaviour as drivers and pedestrians must also improve so we can save lives,” he emphasised.

The Adaklu Member of Parliament further noted that a holistic approach combining infrastructure development, effective law enforcement, and public education is needed to drastically reduce road crashes and fatalities in the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

