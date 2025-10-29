Germany beat France to advance to women's Nations League final

Germany moved into the final of the women's Nations League following a 3-2 aggregate victory over France.

Beaten 1-0 in the first leg in Düsseldorf on Friday, Melvine Malard gave France the perfect start after three minutes at the Stade Michel d'Ornano in Caen.

The Manchester United striker headed in Selma Bacha's cross to square proceedings on aggregate on Tuesday night.

But 10 minutes later, Nicole Anyomi edged Germany ahead on aggregate and just after the pause Klara Bühl's strike gave the visitors a 3-1 lead overall.

Though Clara Mateo levelled matters on the nigh after 89 minutes, the hosts could not find a winner to force extra-time.

"Obviously, there's disappointment at being knocked out," said the France boss Laurent Bonadei.

"I'm disappointed for the players because they gave their all and stuck to the game plan. We did everything we could to create chances and win the match.

"I see a lot of positive signs in the progress, especially among the young players, and in the team spirit. Including among the substitutes."

In July, during the European championships, Germany beat France in a penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals,

"Perhaps we need to be realistic and clear-headed, and accept that we are where we are," added Bonadei.

"We are only sixth in the Fifa rankings, behind Germany and Spain, among others."

Spain, who lost to England in the final at the 2025 European championships, won 1-0 in Sweden to complete a 5-0 aggregate win.

They will play Germany in the final over two legs on 28 November and 2 December.