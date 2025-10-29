ModernGhana logo
'We’re working to ensure a stable Cedi, not a stronger one' — Mahama

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
WED, 29 OCT 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his administration’s commitment to maintaining a stable currency to support business growth.

According to him, what Ghana needs is a stable and not necessarily a strong cedi to create a conducive environment for trade and investment.

In a social media post on Wednesday, October 29, to mark the 60th anniversary of the local currency, the President said a stable cedi would promote predictability in business and economic planning.

“What we seek is a stable currency and not a strong #GhanaCedi. My administration is working to guarantee a stable Ghana Cedi to create a conducive environment for business and investment, and to ensure stable food prices, particularly to benefit the good people of Ghana.

“A stable cedi means a predictable business environment, affordable food prices, increased investor confidence, and sustainable economic growth,” President Mahama stated.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiamah, has revealed that the cedi has appreciated by 37 percent as of October 17, attributing the gain to prudent economic management.

This performance, according to World Bank rankings, makes the Ghana cedi the best-performing currency in Sub-Saharan Africa within the first eight months of 2025.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

