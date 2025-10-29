Golden Age of Ghana/African Chocolate



On 29.10.2025, BBC News featured a report `Shrinkflation` hits sweets treats (08:16 GMT). Chocolate Manufacturers in Europe complain about the high costs of cocoa beans from West Africa. They use cheaper ingredients like roasted oats, grape or sunflower seeds to subsidize the more expensive cocoa beans.

Cocoa beans, when processed outside Africa, lose in quality and quantity as food items. Depending on the fermentation and transportation used, 5-10% of the beans in, for example, Hamburg must be sorted out as victims of the unfortunate process, dead on arrival.

Ghana: learn from history! Adolf Hitler, with his 1937 Great Hamburg Law, extended the size of Germany's second-largest city to its current form. He built shipyards to produce military vessels for his war machine. After WWII, this infrastructure was used to build commercial vessels, especially for the upcoming Container industry. In the 1960/70s, after the end of the Korean War, Korea decided to venture into commercial shipbuilding. Their low costs of production, especially lower labour costs, and the use of more modern manufacturing technologies compared to the old established shipyards in Hamburg gave the South Koreans a distinctive competitive edge, and Hamburg went through a painful transformation process, seeing tens of thousands of less qualified workers being laid off. They had to be retrained and find new jobs in new industries, a long process for the entire city of Hamburg.

The shipyards in Hamburg were reduced in numbers and shifted to a new market, which started to open up. Rich Arabs and Russian Oligarchs were among the Billionaires wanting to have even higher and more expensive private yachts to be built. Old, solid yet innovative craftsmanship was needed for these Super yachts. And Hamburg just had what they wanted. Besides gigantic yachts, Hamburg has found a way around the loss of building commercial vessels by producing submarines for the navies of the world, another high-tech product that South Korea can not produce, focused on the simpler mass market. Looking back, in the end, after a painful transition period, a win-win situation for both markets.

The labour costs in Ghana compared to Europe (in Germany, an average chocolate worker takes home about 2500 Euros / GHC 32,500, the same worker in Ghana is well paid with benefits and a loving employee's heart, about GHC 1000-2000 a month, if I am not mistaken by today's salary structure in Tema of CPC Ltd).

Energy is the biggest challenge in Ghana when it comes to producing chocolate for the export market. This can easily be addressed by prioritizing this sector at the hands of the government and installing solar panels, besides other sustainable means of power production. The absence of corruption is a further boost to streamline the production costs and the use of modern machinery and production processes.

In all, it can be said that the door for the Golden Age of Ghana/Africa chocolate is now wide open. Any country that needs help from outside must be willing to call for help, and help will be given. No excuses needed, simple as that. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, in 1965, asked Joachim Burmeister from Hamburg, Germany, for help, and help was given; CPC Ltd. in Tema, as a loss-making SOE, still survives (he thought, in 2014, Kenya would be a better place).