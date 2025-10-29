Kwadaso poor roads: Sack Asabea and give Kofi the job to do — Residents appeal to government

Residents of four communities in the Kwadaso Municipality have appealed to the government to reassign the stalled Ohwimase–Foase road project to renowned contractor Kofi Job.

The residents allege that Asabea Constructions, the original contractor, has abandoned the project for the past eight years, leaving the road in a deplorable condition. They insist that progress would have been made if Kofi Job had been awarded the contract.

Their call follows a protest held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, against Asabea Constructions over what they described as neglect and shoddy work.

Speaking to this reporter, some residents praised Kofi Job’s record of delivering durable road projects.

“We all saw the good roads Kofi Job built when he was assigned to work at Diamond Hills. His quality works across the country speak for themselves,” one protester said.

Another resident added, “Give the contract to Kofi Job and we strongly believe he will give us a quality road project.”

They noted that Kofi Job’s proven track record in executing several major road construction projects across Ghana makes him the best person to complete the stalled works.

The residents urged the government to act swiftly, saying the deteriorating state of the road continues to affect transportation, business, and access to essential services in the area.