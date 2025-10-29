ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

OSP invites DVLA Boss over alleged GH¢4m bribery claim; probes Council of State member in gold deal

  Wed, 29 Oct 2025
Headlines DVLA boss, Julius Neequaye Kotey
WED, 29 OCT 2025
DVLA boss, Julius Neequaye Kotey

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has summoned Julius Neequaye Kotey, Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), for questioning after his recent revelation that he rejected a GH¢4 million bribe allegedly offered to halt the implementation of the new Digitalised Vehicle Registration Plate (DP) policy.

Mr. Kotey disclosed in a media interview that some influential individuals had attempted to pressure him into abandoning the policy, which aims to curb vehicle-related fraud, enhance transparency, and promote road safety.

Following his disclosure, the OSP confirmed that it had taken interest in the matter and would be engaging Mr. Kotey to obtain further details to verify his claims and identify the individuals allegedly behind the bribery attempt.

In a related development, the OSP has also opened an investigation into a sitting member of the Council of State over alleged corruption and corruption-related offences linked to gold trading.

According to sources familiar with the probe, investigators are examining claims that the Council member may have used his official position to influence the approval of a gold licence for a company in which he is said to have undisclosed financial interests.

Both cases form part of the Special Prosecutor’s broader mandate to enforce integrity, accountability, and transparency in public office.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

October 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

52 minutes ago

Woman jailed six months for stealing provisions from Oda supermarket Woman jailed six months for stealing provisions from Oda supermarket

53 minutes ago

Chairperson of PAC, Abena Osei-Asare 'You cannot commit these huge financial infractions and come back to us for tari...

53 minutes ago

Six persons at Scholarship Secretariat arrested by NIB Six persons at Scholarship Secretariat arrested by NIB

1 hour ago

Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib Minority NPP wants Akufo-Addo recognised for role in Cedi appreciation

1 hour ago

DVLA boss, Julius Neequaye Kotey OSP invites DVLA Boss over alleged GH¢4m bribery claim; probes Council of State ...

1 hour ago

Government’s uncapping of NHIS Levy to generate GHS3.4bn for health fund by end of 2025 — Julius Debrah Government’s uncapping of NHIS Levy to generate GHS3.4bn for health fund by end ...

1 hour ago

Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company A-G outlines 21 charges against former NAFCO CEO

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Julius Neequaye Kotey 'They tried to bribe me with GHS4million to stop the new digitalised vehicle reg...

2 hours ago

Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga Mahama is ready to sign anti-LGBTQ bill into law — Majority Leader

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line