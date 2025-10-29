OSP invites DVLA Boss over alleged GH¢4m bribery claim; probes Council of State member in gold deal

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has summoned Julius Neequaye Kotey, Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), for questioning after his recent revelation that he rejected a GH¢4 million bribe allegedly offered to halt the implementation of the new Digitalised Vehicle Registration Plate (DP) policy.

Mr. Kotey disclosed in a media interview that some influential individuals had attempted to pressure him into abandoning the policy, which aims to curb vehicle-related fraud, enhance transparency, and promote road safety.

Following his disclosure, the OSP confirmed that it had taken interest in the matter and would be engaging Mr. Kotey to obtain further details to verify his claims and identify the individuals allegedly behind the bribery attempt.

In a related development, the OSP has also opened an investigation into a sitting member of the Council of State over alleged corruption and corruption-related offences linked to gold trading.

According to sources familiar with the probe, investigators are examining claims that the Council member may have used his official position to influence the approval of a gold licence for a company in which he is said to have undisclosed financial interests.

Both cases form part of the Special Prosecutor’s broader mandate to enforce integrity, accountability, and transparency in public office.