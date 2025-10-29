Minority NPP wants Akufo-Addo recognised for role in Cedi appreciation

The Minority in Parliament has called for former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be recognised as one of the key contributors to the stability of the Ghana Cedi, as the nation commemorates the currency’s 60th anniversary.

The Bank of Ghana on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, launched a year-long celebration of the milestone at the Accra International Conference Centre, under the theme “60 Years of the Cedi: A Symbol of Sovereignty, Stability, and Economic Resilience.”

Addressing Parliament on the same day, Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, said the contributions of all past leaders toward strengthening and sustaining the national currency must be acknowledged.

“I want to look at it from the angle that whoever has contributed to the proper evolution of the Cedi must be commended and celebrated. We have a list of names, and President Mahama is one of them, but anybody who has been president since the inception of the Cedi must be commended,” he said.

Mr. Shaib emphasised that former President Akufo-Addo, who served for eight years, also deserves credit for measures implemented during his administration that contributed to stabilising the Cedi.

He noted that recognising the collective efforts of successive governments reinforces national unity and underscores the importance of continuity in Ghana’s economic management.