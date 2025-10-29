ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Minority NPP wants Akufo-Addo recognised for role in Cedi appreciation

  Wed, 29 Oct 2025
NPP Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib
WED, 29 OCT 2025 1
Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib

The Minority in Parliament has called for former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be recognised as one of the key contributors to the stability of the Ghana Cedi, as the nation commemorates the currency’s 60th anniversary.

The Bank of Ghana on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, launched a year-long celebration of the milestone at the Accra International Conference Centre, under the theme “60 Years of the Cedi: A Symbol of Sovereignty, Stability, and Economic Resilience.”

Addressing Parliament on the same day, Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, said the contributions of all past leaders toward strengthening and sustaining the national currency must be acknowledged.

“I want to look at it from the angle that whoever has contributed to the proper evolution of the Cedi must be commended and celebrated. We have a list of names, and President Mahama is one of them, but anybody who has been president since the inception of the Cedi must be commended,” he said.

Mr. Shaib emphasised that former President Akufo-Addo, who served for eight years, also deserves credit for measures implemented during his administration that contributed to stabilising the Cedi.

He noted that recognising the collective efforts of successive governments reinforces national unity and underscores the importance of continuity in Ghana’s economic management.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Zugu ZABZUGU/TATALE | 10/29/2025 12:05:01 PM

God please where are you. The people of OMUOFIA need you. Your presence is crucial this very moment. Please descend, we are on our knees. Amen

Comments1
Top Stories

47 minutes ago

October 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

52 minutes ago

Woman jailed six months for stealing provisions from Oda supermarket Woman jailed six months for stealing provisions from Oda supermarket

53 minutes ago

Chairperson of PAC, Abena Osei-Asare 'You cannot commit these huge financial infractions and come back to us for tari...

53 minutes ago

Six persons at Scholarship Secretariat arrested by NIB Six persons at Scholarship Secretariat arrested by NIB

1 hour ago

Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib Minority NPP wants Akufo-Addo recognised for role in Cedi appreciation

1 hour ago

DVLA boss, Julius Neequaye Kotey OSP invites DVLA Boss over alleged GH¢4m bribery claim; probes Council of State ...

1 hour ago

Government’s uncapping of NHIS Levy to generate GHS3.4bn for health fund by end of 2025 — Julius Debrah Government’s uncapping of NHIS Levy to generate GHS3.4bn for health fund by end ...

1 hour ago

Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company A-G outlines 21 charges against former NAFCO CEO

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Julius Neequaye Kotey 'They tried to bribe me with GHS4million to stop the new digitalised vehicle reg...

2 hours ago

Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga Mahama is ready to sign anti-LGBTQ bill into law — Majority Leader

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line