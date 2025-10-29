Woman jailed six months for stealing provisions from Oda supermarket

A 22-year-old unemployed woman, Comfort Antwiwaa, has been sentenced to six months in prison with hard labour by the Akim Oda District Court for stealing provisions worth GHS1,384 from Frimpong Enterprise, a well-known supermarket in the Birim Central Municipality.

Comfort pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on her own plea by Her Worship Adelaid Owusu-Asante, who presided over the case.

Presenting the facts, Chief Inspector George Oteng-Appau, the prosecutor, told the court that the incident occurred on October 27, 2025, at the Nkwantanum branch of the supermarket. Comfort reportedly entered the shop pretending to buy items but later stole several products, including Peak milk, biscuits, Gino tomato paste, soap, sugar, washing powder, baby diapers, Annapurna salt, and spaghetti.

The prosecutor said the convict initially made a small purchase and obtained a receipt, but later returned and secretly packed additional items into polythene bags without paying. She then took the stolen goods to the Akim Ayirebi lorry station, intending to transport them out of town.

A vigilant shop attendant, who became suspicious of her behaviour, confronted her and demanded proof of payment. When she failed to produce receipts for the additional goods, she was arrested and handed over to the police.

Further investigations revealed that Comfort had been involved in a similar theft at another Frimpong Enterprise branch at Maderina about three months earlier.

In delivering judgment, the court noted that petty thefts from shops and local businesses were on the rise and that a custodial sentence was necessary to deter others.

Comfort Antwiwaa will serve her sentence at the Akim Oda District Prison.