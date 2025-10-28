When the Gate Is Knocked: Civic Reflection on Accountability and Ancestral Duty

🛡️ In the spirit of our ancestors who built palaces not just of stone but of truth, we must ask: What does it mean to hold public office in a land of covenants and communal memory? When the gate is knocked—not by invaders, but by lawful inquiry—what is the duty of the steward?

Recent developments involving Paul Adom-Otchere, former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, have stirred public dialogue. His legal challenge against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which seeks asset declarations in connection with a revenue assurance contract, raises critical questions about civic duty, transparency, and the soul of leadership.

⚖️ The Law Is Not a Weapon—It Is a Mirror

The OSP’s mandate is clear: to ensure that public office holders account for their stewardship. This is not harassment—it is heritage. In our ancestral courts, even the chief’s stool could be questioned if the people’s welfare was at stake. To resist lawful inquiry is to resist the very covenant that binds leader to people.

If Mr. Adom-Otchere knows he has not engaged in any malfeasance, then let him open his doors—not just to investigators, but to the nation’s conscience. Let him declare, not just his assets, but his allegiance to truth.

🧭 Oral Tradition Meets Legal Precision

Our oral traditions are rich with proverbs that guide civic conduct:

“The one who fetches water must not break the pot.” Public office is a vessel of trust. It must not be cracked by secrecy.

“When the drum is beaten, the dancer must rise.”Accountability is not optional—it is rhythm. It is response.

Let us not confuse legal resistance with moral strength. The true leader does not hide behind technicalities. He steps forward, even when the path is steep.

🕊️ A Call to All Stewards

This moment is not just about one man. It is about all who hold public office. The people are watching—not with vengeance, but with hope. We want to believe that our leaders are not just powerful, but principled.

Let this be a turning point. Let every steward remember that the office they hold is not theirs—it is ours. It is the ancestors’. It is the unborn’s.

🛡️ Sɛ Wɔbɔ Abɛn No a, Wɔbue Abɔnten: Nkyerɛkyerɛ ne Nkyerɛmu Fa Paul Adom-Otchere Ho

Paul Adom-Otchere, a ɔyɛ Ghana Airports Company Ltd. Board Chairman a atwam, ne Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) rekɔ atɔrem. OSP pɛ sɛ ɔkyerɛ ne sikasɛm ne agyapadeɛ ho nsɛm, na ɔde asɛm no akɔ ɔmantam mmarafo anim.

Ɔka sɛ OSP no yɛ no bɔne, na ɔde mmara rekɔ so sɛ ɔmpɛ sɛ ɔyɛ saa nsɛkyerɛmu no. Nanso, yɛn amammerɛ ka sɛ:

“Sɛ abɛn bɔ a, ɔdehye bue abɔnten.” Sɛ woyɛ ɔdehye a, na woyɛ ɔwɔ ɔman mu, ɛsɛ sɛ woyɛ nokware na woma mmara no di dwuma.

“Sɛ wɔbɔ atumpan a, ɔdɔmfo sɔre.” Sɛ mmara frɛ wo a, bɔ mmɔden na kɔ so kyerɛ sɛ woyɛ ɔdehye a ɔwɔ nokware.

Sɛ Paul nim sɛ ɔnyɛ bɔne biara a, ɛsɛ sɛ ɔbue ne pono na ɔma mmara no di dwuma. Ɛnyɛ ɔhaw—yɛn amammerɛ ne mmara na ɛrefrɛ no.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

