ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

When the Gate Is Knocked: Civic Reflection on Accountability and Ancestral Duty

Feature Article When the Gate Is Knocked: Civic Reflection on Accountability and Ancestral Duty
TUE, 28 OCT 2025

🛡️ In the spirit of our ancestors who built palaces not just of stone but of truth, we must ask: What does it mean to hold public office in a land of covenants and communal memory? When the gate is knocked—not by invaders, but by lawful inquiry—what is the duty of the steward?

Recent developments involving Paul Adom-Otchere, former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, have stirred public dialogue. His legal challenge against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which seeks asset declarations in connection with a revenue assurance contract, raises critical questions about civic duty, transparency, and the soul of leadership.

⚖️ The Law Is Not a Weapon—It Is a Mirror

The OSP’s mandate is clear: to ensure that public office holders account for their stewardship. This is not harassment—it is heritage. In our ancestral courts, even the chief’s stool could be questioned if the people’s welfare was at stake. To resist lawful inquiry is to resist the very covenant that binds leader to people.

If Mr. Adom-Otchere knows he has not engaged in any malfeasance, then let him open his doors—not just to investigators, but to the nation’s conscience. Let him declare, not just his assets, but his allegiance to truth.

🧭 Oral Tradition Meets Legal Precision

Our oral traditions are rich with proverbs that guide civic conduct:

  • “The one who fetches water must not break the pot.” Public office is a vessel of trust. It must not be cracked by secrecy.
  • “When the drum is beaten, the dancer must rise.”Accountability is not optional—it is rhythm. It is response.

Let us not confuse legal resistance with moral strength. The true leader does not hide behind technicalities. He steps forward, even when the path is steep.

🕊️ A Call to All Stewards
This moment is not just about one man. It is about all who hold public office. The people are watching—not with vengeance, but with hope. We want to believe that our leaders are not just powerful, but principled.

Let this be a turning point. Let every steward remember that the office they hold is not theirs—it is ours. It is the ancestors’. It is the unborn’s.

🛡️ Sɛ Wɔbɔ Abɛn No a, Wɔbue Abɔnten: Nkyerɛkyerɛ ne Nkyerɛmu Fa Paul Adom-Otchere Ho

Paul Adom-Otchere, a ɔyɛ Ghana Airports Company Ltd. Board Chairman a atwam, ne Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) rekɔ atɔrem. OSP pɛ sɛ ɔkyerɛ ne sikasɛm ne agyapadeɛ ho nsɛm, na ɔde asɛm no akɔ ɔmantam mmarafo anim.

Ɔka sɛ OSP no yɛ no bɔne, na ɔde mmara rekɔ so sɛ ɔmpɛ sɛ ɔyɛ saa nsɛkyerɛmu no. Nanso, yɛn amammerɛ ka sɛ:

  • “Sɛ abɛn bɔ a, ɔdehye bue abɔnten.” Sɛ woyɛ ɔdehye a, na woyɛ ɔwɔ ɔman mu, ɛsɛ sɛ woyɛ nokware na woma mmara no di dwuma.
  • “Sɛ wɔbɔ atumpan a, ɔdɔmfo sɔre.” Sɛ mmara frɛ wo a, bɔ mmɔden na kɔ so kyerɛ sɛ woyɛ ɔdehye a ɔwɔ nokware.

Sɛ Paul nim sɛ ɔnyɛ bɔne biara a, ɛsɛ sɛ ɔbue ne pono na ɔma mmara no di dwuma. Ɛnyɛ ɔhaw—yɛn amammerɛ ne mmara na ɛrefrɛ no.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (807)

More

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin 'Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill will be reintroduced' — Speaker Bagbin

47 minutes ago

Court dismisses Akosua Serwaas injunction to stop Daddy Lumba’s burial over widowhood rites Court dismisses Akosua Serwaa's injunction to stop Daddy Lumba’s burial over wid...

58 minutes ago

Three highway robbers jailed 20years each for Jacobu-Anwiankwanta attack Three highway robbers jailed 20years each for Jacobu-Anwiankwanta attack

58 minutes ago

Pelpuo rewards heroic nurses with GH¢5000 for delivering baby in bush under tough conditions Pelpuo rewards heroic nurses with GH¢5000 for delivering baby in bush under toug...

58 minutes ago

GH¢3.6m on fuel: Did you drive around the world? — PAC fumes at ECG staff over GH¢180million chop chop GH¢3.6m on fuel: 'Did you drive around the world?' — PAC fumes at ECG staff over...

2 hours ago

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie Parliament to vet Justice Baffoe-Bonnie for Chief Justice role on November 10

2 hours ago

Opoku-Agyemang calls for fiscal discipline, shared responsibility as Cedi marks 60years Opoku-Agyemang calls for fiscal discipline, shared responsibility as Cedi marks ...

2 hours ago

Kadjebi residents divided over mother tongue school instruction directive Kadjebi residents divided over mother tongue school instruction directive 

2 hours ago

14 workers critically injured as building collapses at Roman Ridge 14 workers critically injured as building collapses at Roman Ridge

2 hours ago

GWL shuts down Teshie-Nungua desalination plant over contractual, maintenance issues GWL shuts down Teshie-Nungua desalination plant over contractual, maintenance is...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line