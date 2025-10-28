CHALICE donates desks, core textbooks to Gengenkpe JHS

CHALICE-Nandom has donated 60 dual desks and core textbooks in Mathematics, English Language, Integrated Science, and Social Studies to the Gengenkpe Junior High School in the Nandom Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The gesture fulfils a promise made by CHALICE in April 2025, after a violent rainstorm destroyed the school’s roof and damaged vital teaching and learning materials.

Presenting the items on behalf of the organization, Mr. Charles Domekyilleh, Director of CHALICE, reaffirmed the group’s dedication to improving education in deprived areas.

“Education is one of the surest ways of breaking the cycle of poverty. We believe that by providing these desks and books, we are investing in the future of the children of Gengenkpe,” he stated.

Mr. Domekyilleh added that CHALICE’s continued partnership with local communities aims to complement government efforts to provide safe and conducive learning environments. “We were touched by the damage the rainstorm caused earlier this year, so we decided to step in and restore hope to both teachers and learners,” he emphasized.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Anthony Ziniel, who attended the presentation, commended CHALICE for the timely intervention. He recalled that the Municipal Assembly had already re-roofed and renovated the school to ensure that academic activities continued smoothly.

“The Assembly will continue to prioritize education because our children deserve the best,” he assured.

Speaking on behalf of the Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Paul Kpaatigh, the Human Resource Manager, urged teachers and students to make proper use of the donation.

“We must all play our part — the teachers by dedicating themselves to their duties and the students by taking their studies seriously. Only through discipline and hard work can success be achieved,” he advised.

The event, held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, was attended by the chiefs of Bezum, Tankyara, and Gengenkpe, as well as community leaders, parents, and teachers, who all expressed appreciation to CHALICE for its continuous support.

The Head Teacher, Mr. Ambrose Deberu, expressed gratitude on behalf of the school and appealed for more staff postings.

“We currently have only three teachers, including myself. The children are eager to learn, but we are overstretched. We plead with the Education Directorate to post additional staff to ease the burden,” he said.