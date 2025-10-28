Opoku-Agyemang calls for fiscal discipline, shared responsibility as Cedi marks 60years

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has called for prudent governance, transparent policies, and a shared sense of responsibility among citizens to sustain confidence in Ghana’s economy and strengthen the cedi.

Speaking at the launch of the Cedi @60 anniversary in Accra, the Vice President described the national currency as more than a medium of exchange, saying, “It is a social contract reflecting our collective confidence in the nation’s institutions and economic direction.”

She urged government officials to lead by example, avoid reckless borrowing, and pursue realistic revenue and spending policies. “Government must lead by example. No more reckless borrowing,” she stressed, calling for fiscal discipline and efficient public expenditure.

Recalling the cedi’s origins, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that it was introduced in July 1965 under Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s leadership to replace the colonial-era Pound—a bold step to assert Ghana’s economic sovereignty.

She linked macroeconomic stability to the well-being of ordinary Ghanaians, explaining that farmers, students, public workers, and households all benefit from a stable currency through predictable prices, fees, and costs.

The Vice President reflected on Ghana’s economic journey, from the structural adjustments of the 1980s and the 2008 global financial crisis to the recent domestic debt exchange, noting that the cedi had weathered these storms and emerged stronger.

“In 2022, the Ghana Cedi was the worst-performing currency globally. Today, Bloomberg reports it as the best-performing currency in 2025,” she said.

She added that inflation had dropped from 54.1 percent to 9.4 percent as of September 2025, while international reserves had surpassed US$12 billion, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang underscored the importance of an independent Bank of Ghana in maintaining this progress and commended Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson and the Central Bank Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiama, for their roles in enforcing tight monetary policies and regulating digital finance.

She hailed the introduction of the e-Cedi, Ghana’s digital currency, as a visionary step toward a modern and inclusive financial system. “Digital inclusion must remain central to ensure every Ghanaian benefits from innovation,” she emphasized.

Paying tribute to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, past central bank governors, and all who contributed to the Cedi’s legacy, she said the currency symbolized national pride and resilience.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, said the anniversary was not only a celebration of the cedi’s longevity but also a reflection of Ghana’s journey toward economic independence.

Through exhibitions, lectures, community events, and digital engagement, he said, the programme would share the cedi’s story with all Ghanaians, from major cities to remote communities.

“This anniversary belongs to all of us,” Dr. Asiama declared. “When we celebrate the cedi, we celebrate our journey toward self-reliance and national confidence.”