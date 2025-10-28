ModernGhana logo
Parliament to vet Justice Baffoe-Bonnie for Chief Justice role on November 10

  Tue, 28 Oct 2025
Parliament’s Appointments Committee is scheduled to vet Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie on Monday, November 10, 2025, following his nomination by President John Dramani Mahama as the next Chief Justice of Ghana.

An official communication from Parliament announced that the vetting will take place at 11 a.m. in Committee Rooms 1, 2, and 3 of the New Administration Block.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination, in accordance with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution, is subject to parliamentary approval.

The vetting will evaluate his professional competence, judicial philosophy, integrity, and readiness to lead the judiciary at a time when public confidence in the justice system remains crucial.

The committee’s report will later be presented to the plenary for debate and a final decision.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, a long-serving Supreme Court judge known for his extensive experience in constitutional and criminal law, was nominated following the suspension of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

