NPP Primaries: 66% of incumbent Youth Organizers, 73% of former Youth Organizers declare support for Bawumia

About 66 percent of incumbent Constituency Youth Organisers and their deputies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have publicly declared their support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s flagbearer race.

According to the group, 62 out of 94 current youth organisers in the region have endorsed Dr. Bawumia as the most capable candidate to lead the NPP to victory in the 2028 general elections. They further disclosed that about 73 percent of former youth organisers and their deputies eligible to vote in the upcoming presidential primaries have also pledged their support for him.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Nana Kwadwo Pipim, Convener for the group and Youth Organiser for the Old Tafo Constituency, said their decision was driven by conviction rather than convenience.

“Our endorsement is based on our firm belief in the personality and leadership qualities of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” he stated. “He exemplifies integrity, humility, competence, and charisma. We believe his intellect and vision represent the kind of leadership Ghana needs.”

Nana Pipim expressed confidence that the remaining youth organisers and their deputies who have not yet declared their stance will soon rally behind Dr. Bawumia to ensure the NPP’s victory in the 2028 elections.