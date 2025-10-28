Atwima Traditional Council stage massive demo against Asabea Constructions over deplorable roads

Dozens of chiefs from the Atwima Traditional Council in the Ashanti Region have staged a massive protest against Asabea Constructions, the contractor handling a major road connecting communities in the area.

The chiefs, representing Kwadaso and Atwima Kwanwoma districts, expressed their dissatisfaction with the deplorable state of the road, which has been plagued by potholes and poor construction.

Addressing the media, Nana Tieku Owusu Ansah II, Head of Linguists for Atwimahene, called on the government to replace the contractor.

"Asabea Constructions has been on the road for eight years now, and there's no progress on the construction work," he said. "The few kilometres he constructed have all been washed away, leaving the road in a very deplorable state."

The chiefs also expressed frustration with the contractor's consistent disregard for traditional authorities in the area.

"In our attempt to get a briefing on the road, we called the contractor, but he failed on several occasions to show up," Nana Tieku Owusu Ansah II added.

Other chiefs, including Atwima Nifahene Nana Afriyie Taki III, Denkyemuoso Chief Nana Wiredu Akrokropanin, and Atwima Akwamuhene, echoed the calls for the contractor's replacement.

"The contractor has shown clearly he's not fit to work in the area," they said, urging the government to deploy a more competent contractor to fix the road.