Give me another chance like you did for Kufuor and Akufo-Addo — Bawumia to NPP delegates

NPP NPP flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
TUE, 28 OCT 2025
NPP flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged party delegates to re-elect him to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.

The 2024 NPP flagbearer said history shows that first-time presidential candidates have often lost elections since the country’s return to constitutional democracy in 1992.

Speaking to delegates in the Western North Region during his campaign stop in the Sefwi Akontombra constituency on Tuesday, October 28, Dr. Bawumia said persistence and loyalty have always been rewarded in the party’s political journey.

“One important thing in the NPP’s political history is that electorates tend to favour repeat candidates. If you look at the NPP’s history, it is difficult for a candidate to make a one-time claim to the presidency,” he explained.

He recounted that Professor Adu-Boahen, the party’s first presidential candidate in 1992, could not secure victory, but subsequent candidates who made repeated attempts eventually succeeded.

“Former President Kufuor won in 2000 after losing the 1996 polls. Similarly, former President Akufo-Addo won after three attempts,” Dr. Bawumia noted.

“I thus urge delegates to give me the nod to win power for the NPP in 2028.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

