Stop OSP from forcing me to declare my assets — Adom-Otchere runs to court

Former Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) Board Chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere, has dragged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to court over a directive ordering him to declare his property and income.

The directive, issued on August 4, 2025, is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in the award of a revenue assurance contract between GACL and Evatex Limited.

In his suit filed at the High Court in Accra, Mr. Adom-Otchere, through his lawyer and former Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, argues that the OSP’s directive is “manifestly unlawful” and constitutes an abuse of power.

He is seeking several reliefs, including a declaration that the OSP’s threats of “legal consequences,” “confiscation,” and “detention” for non-compliance are unconstitutional and amount to harassment.

“The directive of the Special Prosecutor for the applicant herein to declare his property and income… is manifestly unlawful, in violation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959)… and amounts to an abuse of power,” the motion stated.

Mr. Adom-Otchere also wants the court to prohibit the OSP from detaining him should he refuse to comply with the order, insisting that the move violates his fundamental human rights.

Meanwhile, Adom-Otchere was detained on Thursday, July 31, after he was invited by the anti-corruption agency for questioning and failed to meet initial bail terms, which required two landed properties registered in his name.

The GACL has since terminated the revenue assurance audit contract with Evatex Logistics Limited, the agreement at the centre of the ongoing corruption probe by the OSP.