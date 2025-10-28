ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Stop OSP from forcing me to declare my assets — Adom-Otchere runs to court

Headlines Stop OSP from forcing me to declare my assets — Adom-Otchere runs to court
TUE, 28 OCT 2025

Former Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) Board Chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere, has dragged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to court over a directive ordering him to declare his property and income.

The directive, issued on August 4, 2025, is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in the award of a revenue assurance contract between GACL and Evatex Limited.

In his suit filed at the High Court in Accra, Mr. Adom-Otchere, through his lawyer and former Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, argues that the OSP’s directive is “manifestly unlawful” and constitutes an abuse of power.

He is seeking several reliefs, including a declaration that the OSP’s threats of “legal consequences,” “confiscation,” and “detention” for non-compliance are unconstitutional and amount to harassment.

“The directive of the Special Prosecutor for the applicant herein to declare his property and income… is manifestly unlawful, in violation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959)… and amounts to an abuse of power,” the motion stated.

Mr. Adom-Otchere also wants the court to prohibit the OSP from detaining him should he refuse to comply with the order, insisting that the move violates his fundamental human rights.

Meanwhile, Adom-Otchere was detained on Thursday, July 31, after he was invited by the anti-corruption agency for questioning and failed to meet initial bail terms, which required two landed properties registered in his name.

The GACL has since terminated the revenue assurance audit contract with Evatex Logistics Limited, the agreement at the centre of the ongoing corruption probe by the OSP.

1028202541539-k5frj7u2h0-img0157.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

29 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings will be given a state funeral — Mahama

29 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Give me another chance like you did for Kufuor and Akufo-Addo — Bawumia to NPP d...

1 hour ago

Stop OSP from forcing me to declare my assets — Adom-Otchere runs to court Stop OSP from forcing me to declare my assets — Adom-Otchere runs to court

1 hour ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Architects must join fight against illegal mining — Roads Minister

1 hour ago

Evidence of Nana Konadu’s works scattered across the country — Mahama Evidence of Nana Konadu’s works scattered across the country — Mahama

1 hour ago

Ghanaians should rise against Attorney General’s media prosecutions — Minority Ghanaians should rise against Attorney General’s media prosecutions — Minority

1 hour ago

My desire is a re-energized and a strengthened NPP -- Paul Afoko My desire is a re-energized and a strengthened NPP -- Paul Afoko

3 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awentami Paul Afoko Paul Afoko announces comeback for NPP chairmanship

3 hours ago

Illegal mining threatens Ghana’s survival — KAIPTC Commandant 'Illegal mining threatens Ghana’s survival' — KAIPTC Commandant

3 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama 'Ghana’s economy on strong recovery path' — BoG Governor praises Mahama’s leader...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line