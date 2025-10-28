ModernGhana logo
Architects must join fight against illegal mining — Roads Minister

Headlines Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza
TUE, 28 OCT 2025
Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has called on architects and built environment professionals to play a more active role in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, the menace poses a serious threat to the country's sustainable development goals, public health, and physical planning.

He said the continuous degradation of the environment through galamsey activities undermines efforts at ensuring safe habitation, clean water, and sustainable land use.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, October 28, the Minister noted that the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining directly impacts infrastructure development and national resources.

“It’s both urgent and compelling. It speaks directly to one of the greatest threats to our collective survival as a people. Illegal mining is not merely an environmental issue, it is an existential challenge that strikes at the heart of sustainable development, public health, and national planning,” Mr. Agbodza said.

The Adaklu MP further observed that the pollution of rivers and destruction of vegetation are increasing water treatment costs and affecting the availability of land for housing and agriculture.

“It poisons our rivers, strips our landscape of vegetation, destabilizes soil and renders vast areas unsafe for habitation or development.

“The siltation and contamination of our water bodies drive up the cost of water treatment, reduce availability for consumption, and hinder housing delivery, especially for vulnerable communities,” he stressed.

body-container-line