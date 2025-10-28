Ghanaians should rise against Attorney General’s media prosecutions — Minority

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has criticised the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, over what they described as his growing tendency to prosecute cases in the media instead of the courts.

According to the opposition lawmakers, the Attorney General’s approach undermines the principles of fair trial and due process, as it seeks to convict alleged corrupt officials in the court of public opinion before they have an opportunity to defend themselves.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, October 28, the Legal Counsel for the Minority Caucus and MP for Suame, John Darko, said Dr. Ayine’s conduct is unbecoming of a Minister of Justice and called on the public to reject such practices.

“He’s into these media circuits because he doesn’t want to be referred to as an incompetent Attorney General, because he wasn’t an incompetent lawyer,” the Suame MP said.

Mr. Darko argued that competent Attorneys General focus on building solid legal cases and presenting them before the courts, not engaging in what he described as “trial by media.”

“Competent Attorneys General don’t prosecute their cases in the court of public opinion. They prosecute their cases in the court where evidence is subject to strict proof in criminal trials,” he stated.

“Why do we bring the evidence to the media just to destroy the image of people even before they get a chance to open their defence? As a people, we must rise up against this challenge,” he stressed.