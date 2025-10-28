ModernGhana logo
Paul Afoko announces comeback for NPP chairmanship

  Tue, 28 Oct 2025
TUE, 28 OCT 2025
Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awentami Paul Afoko, has officially announced his intention to return to active politics and contest for the party’s National Chairmanship position.

In a statement released on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Mr. Afoko said his decision followed deep reflection and persistent appeals from party members who believe the NPP needs a renewed, principled, and unifying leadership rooted in its founding democratic values.

He noted that his political journey has been marked by challenges and personal trials but emphasized that his commitment to the unity and progress of the NPP has never wavered.

“Through every phase of our party’s history, I have chosen to put the collective good above personal ambition,” he stated. “My focus, as always, is on building a stronger, more inclusive, and forward-looking NPP that remains true to its vision for Ghana.”

Mr. Afoko pledged to lead with transparency, integrity, and inclusivity, adding that the NPP must reconnect with its grassroots base and renew public confidence ahead of future elections.

He further disclosed that in the coming days, he will engage with the media, stakeholders, and party members to outline his comprehensive vision and policy direction for the party’s revival.

His announcement marks a significant political comeback, as Paul Afoko once served as the NPP’s National Chairman before his controversial suspension in 2015 — a period that sparked deep internal divisions within the party.

Mr. Afoko’s bid, therefore, signals what many within the NPP see as a call for reconciliation, reform, and a return to the party’s foundational principles of fairness, unity, and service.

Paul Afoko announces comeback for NPP chairmanship

