ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My desire is a re-energized and a strengthened NPP -- Paul Afoko

NPP My desire is a re-energized and a strengthened NPP -- Paul Afoko
TUE, 28 OCT 2025

Former National Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko, has declared his intention to contest the party’s top position once again.

According to him, his decision follows extensive consultations with family, party members, and stakeholders who believe in the need for renewed leadership rooted in the founding principles of the party.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 28, and signed by himself, Mr. Afoko said the time has come to contribute once again to the rebuilding and strengthening of the NPP.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. It comes after careful consideration and in response to the consistent calls for renewed leadership rooted in the founding values and democratic ideals of our Party,” he said.

He added that his focus is to ensure the unity and re-energisation of the NPP as it works to reclaim the confidence of Ghanaians.

“My focus now, as it has always been, is on the future, one where our Party stands re-energised, inclusive, and better positioned to deliver on its promise to the Ghanaian people,” he noted.

Mr. Afoko further disclosed that he will, in the coming weeks, engage the party faithful and the media to outline his vision, ideas, and plans for leading the NPP with “integrity, transparency, and a renewed sense of purpose.”

The decision marks Mr. Afoko's biggest political engagement since his suspension by the party's leadership in 2015.

1028202523157-pulwoba442-afoko1

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

29 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings will be given a state funeral — Mahama

29 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Give me another chance like you did for Kufuor and Akufo-Addo — Bawumia to NPP d...

1 hour ago

Stop OSP from forcing me to declare my assets — Adom-Otchere runs to court Stop OSP from forcing me to declare my assets — Adom-Otchere runs to court

1 hour ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Architects must join fight against illegal mining — Roads Minister

1 hour ago

Evidence of Nana Konadu’s works scattered across the country — Mahama Evidence of Nana Konadu’s works scattered across the country — Mahama

1 hour ago

Ghanaians should rise against Attorney General’s media prosecutions — Minority Ghanaians should rise against Attorney General’s media prosecutions — Minority

1 hour ago

My desire is a re-energized and a strengthened NPP -- Paul Afoko My desire is a re-energized and a strengthened NPP -- Paul Afoko

3 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awentami Paul Afoko Paul Afoko announces comeback for NPP chairmanship

3 hours ago

Illegal mining threatens Ghana’s survival — KAIPTC Commandant 'Illegal mining threatens Ghana’s survival' — KAIPTC Commandant

3 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama 'Ghana’s economy on strong recovery path' — BoG Governor praises Mahama’s leader...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line