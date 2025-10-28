My desire is a re-energized and a strengthened NPP -- Paul Afoko

Former National Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko, has declared his intention to contest the party’s top position once again.

According to him, his decision follows extensive consultations with family, party members, and stakeholders who believe in the need for renewed leadership rooted in the founding principles of the party.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 28, and signed by himself, Mr. Afoko said the time has come to contribute once again to the rebuilding and strengthening of the NPP.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. It comes after careful consideration and in response to the consistent calls for renewed leadership rooted in the founding values and democratic ideals of our Party,” he said.

He added that his focus is to ensure the unity and re-energisation of the NPP as it works to reclaim the confidence of Ghanaians.

“My focus now, as it has always been, is on the future, one where our Party stands re-energised, inclusive, and better positioned to deliver on its promise to the Ghanaian people,” he noted.

Mr. Afoko further disclosed that he will, in the coming weeks, engage the party faithful and the media to outline his vision, ideas, and plans for leading the NPP with “integrity, transparency, and a renewed sense of purpose.”

The decision marks Mr. Afoko's biggest political engagement since his suspension by the party's leadership in 2015.