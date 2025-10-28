Navigating School Rules: Is Long Hair A Violation Of Dress Codes?

Ghana’s Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, is at the center of controversy after issuing directives to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to prohibit students in second-cycle institutions from wearing long hair in their schools. The question is, can a pupil be expelled from school for wearing a uniform, makeup, or any hairstyle? Speaking at the 75th Anniversary celebrations of Mawuli School, the education minister reiterated:

There are debates on social media about students’ hairstyles and grooming standards, including haircuts and the size and length of hair in secondary schools. We’ll not tolerate it today, we’ll not tolerate it tomorrow, for as long as we are molding character. If we give in to hair today, tomorrow it will be shoes, and the next day it will be the way they dress.” Is the education minister right or wrong? This article will reveal.

As the opposition NPP and the NDC government's foes attempt to ignite a fire and exploit the education minister's remarks for their own political selfishness, I would like to clarify and make it clear that all schools, whether in rich or developing nations, have rules. Parents of many families purchase or sew school uniforms at the start of the school year. However, it is a specific required uniform rather than a consistent fashion.

It should be a concern to both parents and school officials if a student goes to school without what the rule requires. For example, a male student should have a unique haircut, while a female student should avoid styling her hair like someone going to a wedding. There's no reason why she shouldn't take good care of your hair, but she must keep in mind that she is going to school to learn, not for a beauty contest.

While school dress regulations may restrict long hair, they are also susceptible to constitutional and legal scrutiny. To preserve safety and order, school authorities are free to implement clothing restrictions and simple and modest hairstyles. People will always accuse others of discrimination or the violation of their rights; however, the authority has the right to discipline students who refuse to follow the school rules.

Schools have the authority to establish mandatory standards for students' appearance, such as requiring them to wear school uniforms, teaching them how to style their hair, and specifying what kind of shoes they must wear. The education minister said, "If we give in to hair today, tomorrow it will be shoes, and the next day it will be the way they dress." I understand him because if you give children an inch, they will take a yard, and after the yard, they will take a mile.

If your child receives a reprimand at school for their unsuitable look, what should you do? Or worse, what if their imaginative hairstyle gets them kicked out of class? It is not advised that a student be expelled due to their appearance or sense of style. Parental meetings with school officials are always an option for resolving such issues. The conclusion is that the education minister, Haruna Iddrisu, is right to instill decent dress codes.