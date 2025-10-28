PAOG introduces new measures to prevent Hajj fraud, improve pilgrim services

The Director of Communications at the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Aminu Lamptey Hussein, has assured the Muslim community of enhanced transparency and improved services ahead of the 2026 Hajj.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Business Edge programme, Alhaji Lamptey emphasized that the expectations of Ghanaian pilgrims are high, but the current leadership and systems in place are poised to deliver a smooth and secure Hajj experience.

He revealed that the government has reduced the Hajj fare from GHS 62,000 to GHS 60,000, and payments have already begun through the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB). He reiterated that cash payments at the Hajj Village are no longer allowed, a measure aimed at preventing fraud and unauthorized collections.

“Nobody will come to the Hajj Village to pay cash to anyone, not even the financial officer,” he stressed. "All payments must be made through our bankers, who will verify and update us daily.”

Alhaji Lamptey also announced that 42 accredited Hajj agents have been officially approved to operate on behalf of prospective pilgrims. This follows multiple cases of individuals posing as agents and scamming unsuspecting applicants in the past years.

Additionally, he disclosed that Saudi authorities have introduced new security protocols to prevent misuse of visiting visas for Hajj.

“If you go with a visiting visa now, you will not be allowed to perform Hajj,” he cautioned.

He encouraged early payment, explaining that Ghana’s quota of 6,782 pilgrims requires effective planning, especially in areas such as logistics, accommodations, transportation, and medical.

To ease documentation challenges, PAOG is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist pilgrims without passports.

Reflecting on past difficulties, including poor coordination and congestion at airports, Alhaji Lamptey praised President John Dramani Mahama for the establishment of modern Hajj Village as well as describing him as a “game changer” in the Hajj operations of Ghana.

He underscored that proactive leadership, effective communication, proper information management, strong financial oversight, and crowd control are the key pillars for a successful Hajj season.

“We are here to do a good job. We need the support of all Ghanaian Muslims,” he appealed.

Preparations for the 2026 Hajj are ongoing, with PAOG assuring that updates will be communicated promptly to all paid pilgrims.

Source: Communications Directorate of PAOG