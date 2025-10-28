ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PAOG introduces new measures to prevent Hajj fraud, improve pilgrim services

  Tue, 28 Oct 2025
Religion PAOG introduces new measures to prevent Hajj fraud, improve pilgrim services
TUE, 28 OCT 2025

The Director of Communications at the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Aminu Lamptey Hussein, has assured the Muslim community of enhanced transparency and improved services ahead of the 2026 Hajj.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Business Edge programme, Alhaji Lamptey emphasized that the expectations of Ghanaian pilgrims are high, but the current leadership and systems in place are poised to deliver a smooth and secure Hajj experience.

He revealed that the government has reduced the Hajj fare from GHS 62,000 to GHS 60,000, and payments have already begun through the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB). He reiterated that cash payments at the Hajj Village are no longer allowed, a measure aimed at preventing fraud and unauthorized collections.

“Nobody will come to the Hajj Village to pay cash to anyone, not even the financial officer,” he stressed. "All payments must be made through our bankers, who will verify and update us daily.”

Alhaji Lamptey also announced that 42 accredited Hajj agents have been officially approved to operate on behalf of prospective pilgrims. This follows multiple cases of individuals posing as agents and scamming unsuspecting applicants in the past years.

Additionally, he disclosed that Saudi authorities have introduced new security protocols to prevent misuse of visiting visas for Hajj.

“If you go with a visiting visa now, you will not be allowed to perform Hajj,” he cautioned.

He encouraged early payment, explaining that Ghana’s quota of 6,782 pilgrims requires effective planning, especially in areas such as logistics, accommodations, transportation, and medical.

To ease documentation challenges, PAOG is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist pilgrims without passports.

Reflecting on past difficulties, including poor coordination and congestion at airports, Alhaji Lamptey praised President John Dramani Mahama for the establishment of modern Hajj Village as well as describing him as a “game changer” in the Hajj operations of Ghana.

He underscored that proactive leadership, effective communication, proper information management, strong financial oversight, and crowd control are the key pillars for a successful Hajj season.

“We are here to do a good job. We need the support of all Ghanaian Muslims,” he appealed.

Preparations for the 2026 Hajj are ongoing, with PAOG assuring that updates will be communicated promptly to all paid pilgrims.

Source: Communications Directorate of PAOG

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Speaker Bagbin explains why anti-LGBTQ+ Bill will be reintroduced

2 hours ago

Court dismisses Akosua Serwaas injunction to stop Daddy Lumba’s burial over widowhood rites Court dismisses Akosua Serwaa's injunction to stop Daddy Lumba’s burial over wid...

2 hours ago

Three highway robbers jailed 20years each for Jacobu-Anwiankwanta attack Three highway robbers jailed 20years each for Jacobu-Anwiankwanta attack

2 hours ago

Pelpuo rewards heroic nurse with GH¢5000 for delivering baby in bush under tough conditions Pelpuo rewards heroic nurse with GH¢5000 for delivering baby in bush under tough...

2 hours ago

GH¢3.6m on fuel: Did you drive around the world? — PAC fumes at ECG staff over GH¢180million chop chop GH¢3.6m on fuel: 'Did you drive around the world?' — PAC fumes at ECG staff over...

3 hours ago

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie Parliament to vet Justice Baffoe-Bonnie for Chief Justice role on November 10

3 hours ago

Opoku-Agyemang calls for fiscal discipline, shared responsibility as Cedi marks 60years Opoku-Agyemang calls for fiscal discipline, shared responsibility as Cedi marks ...

3 hours ago

Kadjebi residents divided over mother tongue school instruction directive Kadjebi residents divided over mother tongue school instruction directive 

3 hours ago

14 workers critically injured as building collapses at Roman Ridge 14 workers critically injured as building collapses at Roman Ridge

3 hours ago

GWL shuts down Teshie-Nungua desalination plant over contractual, maintenance issues GWL shuts down Teshie-Nungua desalination plant over contractual, maintenance is...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line