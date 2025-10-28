ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Shift campaign focus from Ghana card to NPP-centred issues' — Bernard Mornah advises Bawumia

  Tue, 28 Oct 2025
NPP Former Presidential aspirant of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Anbataayela Mornah
TUE, 28 OCT 2025
Former Presidential aspirant of the People's National Convention (PNC), Bernard Anbataayela Mornah

Former Presidential aspirant of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Anbataayela Mornah, has urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to shift his campaign strategy from defending government policies to addressing internal party concerns as he seeks to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2028 general elections.

Speaking on CTV’s morning show Oman Ghana Nkosuo, hosted by Obapa Yaa Titi, Mr. Mornah made the remarks while reacting to a viral video in which the National Service Scheme (NSS) announced the removal of over 44,000 ghost names from its payroll through the use of the Ghanacard.

While commending the achievement as a positive step toward accountability and efficiency, he cautioned Dr. Bawumia against over-relying on such governance-based narratives during his campaign for internal party leadership.

“Dr. Bawumia is not contesting a national election; he is contesting to win the hearts of his party people,” Mr. Mornah stated. “Messages and communication at this stage should be delegate-centred.”

He described the Ghanacard as one of government’s most transformative initiatives, praising its role in improving transparency and access to public services. “The Ghanacard is very necessary. It makes you visible to the Ghanaian system—you even need it to open a bank account,” he said.

However, he noted that while Dr. Bawumia’s popular assertion that “one Ghanacard is better than ten interchanges” underscored his commitment to digitalisation, such rhetoric may not resonate with NPP delegates who are more concerned about the party’s direction and internal welfare.

According to Mr. Mornah, effective political communication must be adapted to its audience. He urged the Vice President to focus on messages that inspire unity, renewal, and strategic reorganisation within the NPP rather than defending policies that contributed to the party’s loss of power.

“My advice is that Dr. Bawumia should not be justifying some of the issues that pushed them out of power. Delegates want to hear about plans for the party’s revival and internal cohesion,” he stressed.

Mr. Mornah acknowledged that the Ghanacard has strengthened state institutions such as the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and improved public sector efficiency, but he insisted that Dr. Bawumia’s campaign should be grounded in the realities and expectations of party members.

“The Ghanacard is a powerful national identification tool, but campaign messages must be strategic and reflect the audience being addressed,” he concluded.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awentami Paul Afoko Paul Afoko announces comeback for NPP chairmanship

56 minutes ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama Cedi appreciates 37% against dollar — BoG Governor

1 hour ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiamah 'Prudent management behind Ghana’s economic rebound' — BoG Governor

1 hour ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiamah 'Ghana’s economy has turned decisive corner' — BoG Governor

2 hours ago

Former Presidential aspirant of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Anbataayela Mornah 'Shift campaign focus from Ghana card to NPP-centred issues' — Bernard Mornah ad...

2 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA), Dr. Adam Bonaa Illegal gun holders given amnesty from November 11 to December 31 to voluntarily...

2 hours ago

Woman arrested after guaranteeing GH¢35,000 marriage loan Woman arrested after guaranteeing GH¢35,000 marriage loan

3 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi Wontumi in trouble as court issues bench warrant for his arrest

3 hours ago

Former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa 'Mother-tongue instruction not feasible' – Former GES Boss

3 hours ago

Abronye Court adjourns Abronye’s offensive conduct against IGP case to November 26 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line