'Shift campaign focus from Ghana card to NPP-centred issues' — Bernard Mornah advises Bawumia

Former Presidential aspirant of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Anbataayela Mornah, has urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to shift his campaign strategy from defending government policies to addressing internal party concerns as he seeks to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2028 general elections.

Speaking on CTV’s morning show Oman Ghana Nkosuo, hosted by Obapa Yaa Titi, Mr. Mornah made the remarks while reacting to a viral video in which the National Service Scheme (NSS) announced the removal of over 44,000 ghost names from its payroll through the use of the Ghanacard.

While commending the achievement as a positive step toward accountability and efficiency, he cautioned Dr. Bawumia against over-relying on such governance-based narratives during his campaign for internal party leadership.

“Dr. Bawumia is not contesting a national election; he is contesting to win the hearts of his party people,” Mr. Mornah stated. “Messages and communication at this stage should be delegate-centred.”

He described the Ghanacard as one of government’s most transformative initiatives, praising its role in improving transparency and access to public services. “The Ghanacard is very necessary. It makes you visible to the Ghanaian system—you even need it to open a bank account,” he said.

However, he noted that while Dr. Bawumia’s popular assertion that “one Ghanacard is better than ten interchanges” underscored his commitment to digitalisation, such rhetoric may not resonate with NPP delegates who are more concerned about the party’s direction and internal welfare.

According to Mr. Mornah, effective political communication must be adapted to its audience. He urged the Vice President to focus on messages that inspire unity, renewal, and strategic reorganisation within the NPP rather than defending policies that contributed to the party’s loss of power.

“My advice is that Dr. Bawumia should not be justifying some of the issues that pushed them out of power. Delegates want to hear about plans for the party’s revival and internal cohesion,” he stressed.

Mr. Mornah acknowledged that the Ghanacard has strengthened state institutions such as the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and improved public sector efficiency, but he insisted that Dr. Bawumia’s campaign should be grounded in the realities and expectations of party members.

“The Ghanacard is a powerful national identification tool, but campaign messages must be strategic and reflect the audience being addressed,” he concluded.